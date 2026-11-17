A school in Abu Dhabi was forced to temporarily close its doors with "immediate effect" on Tuesday morning owing to a water leak at a nearby university.

The British International School Abu Dhabi sent an email to parents urging them to pick up their children by 9am because of the "urgent situation". In the message to parents, seen by The National, the school said it had been left without running water and that repairs were expected to take at least five hours.

The British International School Abu Dhabi is behind Abu Dhabi University. It serves a large school population of about 2,000 pupils from early years – ages three to five – to senior school, ages 16 to 18.

"A significant water leak at the university has affected our school's water supply, leaving us without running water throughout the building," the school told parents. "As we are unable to operate safely without running water, we must close the school with immediate effect."

The email added that school buses would be laid on to help pupils to return home, but a responsible adult must be there to meet the child at their designated drop-off point.

The school said that such arrangements could not be put in place, pupils would "remain safely supervised at school until a parent or authorised adult can collect them".

The school said parent consultant meetings scheduled for Tuesday would be moved online and that planned trips for Year 3 pupils would be cancelled, given that buses would be required to take children from school.

"We sincerely apologise for the disruption and inconvenience this unexpected situation will cause our families. However, the safety and well-being of our students and staff must remain our priority," the school said in the email.