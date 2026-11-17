Artificial intelligence could make some teaching jobs redundant and force schools to rethink how children are taught, education experts in Dubai have warned.

With AI now able to deliver lessons, answer questions and help pupils learn at their own pace, traditional teaching methods are coming under increasing pressure.

Some schools in Dubai are already preparing for a future where AI plays a greater part in everyday lessons.

Gems Education is preparing to introduce a new AI-led learning model through its GR8 School, for which a soft launch is expected in January.

Under the proposed model, pupils will use AI to study academic subjects at their own speed, rather an entire class following the same lesson plan.

Children will spend about 90 minutes to two hours a day on teacher-led academic learning, with the remaining school day focused on practical activities, projects and other interests.

Dino Varkey, group chief executive of Gems Education, said the technology should augment rather than replace the teacher. “GR8 is about more purposeful teaching, deeper personalisation, stronger human connections and a richer, more relevant education for every student,” he said.

Dino Varkey, group chief executive of Gems Education, says technology should augment teachers, not replace them. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Dino Varkey, group chief executive of Gems Education, says t…

Sunny Varkey, the company's founder and chairman, said the question driving the model was not how to add more technology to classrooms. “We have to ask a bigger question: if we were designing education for young people today, knowing how rapidly the world around them is changing, what would we do differently?

“GR8 is our answer to that question,” he added. “It starts with the individual child and asks what combination of technology, great teachers, industry experts and real-industry experiences will help that young person achieve.”

The model is not intended as a universal solution. The founder acknowledged GR8 would suit a particular type of pupil. “No single model of education is right for every child,” he said. “We expect it will appeal to a select group of students who are ready for greater independence, personalisation and ownership of their learning.”

Dr Kulangara Jacob Johnson, director of the Centre for Design and Innovation for Public Purpose at American School of Dubai, said schools were in danger of falling behind if they failed to adapt to the technology.

“I think it will make some positions redundant. Do we need all the teachers?” he told The National at last week's GESS Dubai, the Middle East's leading education exhibition and conference. “The teacher will become redundant if they do not reinvent or reimagine things, because the role of the teacher becomes diminished by AI.”

At American School of Dubai, Dr Johnson has been developing a programme that gives pupils a greater role in shaping their education. Through this, they are allowed to use A, but have to explain their decisions and show what they learnt.

Dr Neil Hopkin, director at Fortes Education, says AI can help teachers spend less time on routine tasks and more time supporting individual pupils. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Dr Neil Hopkin, director at Fortes Education, says AI can he…

Dr Neil Hopkin, director of education at Fortes Education, also believes the traditional teaching model needs to change. “I don't see AI replacing teachers,” he told The National.” What I do see is that the nature of teaching will change.”

Baz Nijjar, senior vice president of Innovation, AI and Futurism at Gems Education, said AI would change teachers' daily work but would not remove the need for them in classrooms.

“AI will transform how teachers work but education is about much more than delivering knowledge. Teachers inspire, motivate, build relationships and understand the individual needs of children.”

He said AI could help teachers spend less time on routine tasks and more time supporting individual pupils.

For Sunny Varkey, the teacher remains irreplaceable even as technology reshapes the classroom. “Throughout that journey one thing has never changed: the teacher has remained at the heart of a child's learning and growth. A teacher provides inspiration, encouragement, judgment and human connection. That relationship remains fundamental,” he said.

Will children still need physical schools?

The developments follow the UAE's introduction of AI lessons in government schools from kindergarten to Grade 12 at the start of the 2025-26 academic year.

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority is also preparing new guidelines on AI use in private schools, expected next year.

Dr Johnson compared the challenge facing schools to that of Kodak, which struggled to adapt when digital photography became more popular.

However, he said younger children would still need to attend school to build relationships and learn how to interact with others.

“I think younger children need that social interaction,” he said. “They need the human touch because … if you define learning, it's a social activity. So we don't want to lose that.”

Dr Hopkin was more certain that physical schools would remain an important part of children's lives.

“It will change the nature of what schools need to deliver and what parents need from a school to keep their child's life and thinking and outlook balance,” he said.

He said schools played an important role beyond academics, helping children make friends, develop empathy and learn from others.

Mr Nijjar said teachers also played an important part in understanding children's individual needs and recognising when they needed additional support.

Dangers of dependence

The growing use of AI has raised concerns about pupils becoming too dependent on technology to complete homework, solve problems and find answers.

Ahlam Bolooki, chief executive of the Emirates Literature Foundation, recently told The National she was worried about what might be lost if children become accustomed to receiving immediate answers.

“The danger in children being exposed to AI so early on might mean that they are satisfied with the early answer and they don’t dig deeper,” she said.

Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation, says AI could curb children's curiosity. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation, sa…

For adults who developed their thinking skills before AI became widely available, questioning information and seeking alternative perspectives may feel more natural. The challenge is ensuring children develop those same instincts rather than simply accepting the first response a machine provides.

Mr Nijjar shared these concerns. “Overdependence is a genuine concern if students use AI to generate answers rather than develop understanding,” he said.

But Dr Johnson warned against assuming that frequent AI use automatically meant children were losing their ability to think independently. “It doesn't mean that they're losing his cognitive ability. They are redefining what cognition is.”

He said children growing up with AI could be developing different ways of learning, although the long-term effects remained unclear.

Dr Hopkin also called for schools to reconsider homework and assessments, saying traditional assignments were becoming less effective when AI could complete them in seconds.

He said teachers should be open about their own use of AI and show pupils how to use it responsibly.

Mr Nijjar said schools would have to continue preparing teachers for changes in their roles as the technology developed. “Ultimately, success isn't about how much technology we introduce, but how much better students learn, develop and prepare for their futures.”