No ICC tournaments in Pakistan until 2031, India to host Champions Trophy and ODI World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled venues for the next set of major world tournaments, with Pakistan not featuring as hosts of any event until at least 2031.

The world body approved windows for all major events until 2035 but only announced venues for the next five years.

The tournaments include the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship final.

Australia and New Zealand were confirmed as hosts of the next T20 World Cup in 2028. The 2030 T20 showpiece event will be hosted by England, Ireland and Scotland.

England remain hosts for the WTC finals in 2029 and 2031.

India, meanwhile, have been awarded hosting rights for the 2029 ODI Champions Trophy while the 2031 ODI World Cup returns to the subcontinent, with India and Bangladesh as co-hosts.

India had hosted the 2023 ODI World Cup exclusively in the country but will now be sharing hosting rights with Bangladesh, ostensibly to avoid any last-minute scheduling issues with regard to Pakistan.

India and Pakistan do not travel to either country for any cricket tournaments following a deterioration of relations.

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Pakistan did agree to travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup but refused to do so for the T20 World Cup there earlier in the year.

India also refused to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, with the tournament split between Pakistan and the UAE.

Pakistan can now hope to host a major tournament only from 2032 onwards.

However, there is the possibility of a scheduling issue if the political relations between the countries persist. India are set to host the 2029 Champions Trophy, and if Pakistan qualify for the tournament, there could be more confrontation and political back-and-forth.

The next major tournament on the horizon is the 2027 ODI World Cup, which takes place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

ICC tournaments cycle until 2035

2028 T20 World Cup: Australia and New Zealand (hosts), October 12 to November 12.

2029 World Test Championship final: England (host), June 8-12.

2029 Champions Trophy: India (host), October 9-28.

2030 T20 World Cup: England, Ireland and Scotland (hosts), July 4 to August 4.

2031 World Test Championship final: England (host), June 12-16

2031 ODI World Cup: India and Bangladesh (hosts), October 9 to November 23.

2032 T20 World Cup: October 14 to November 14.

2033 World Test Championship final: June 9-13.

2033 Champions Trophy: October 2-23.

2034 T20 World Cup: July 6 to August 6.

2035 World Test Championship final: June 7-11.

2035 ODI World Cup: October 2 to November 18.