Gautam Gambhir salutes ‘phenomenal’ Suryakumar Yadav as India win T20 World Cup

  • Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 4-15 as India thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs in the 2026 T20 World Cup final. Getty Images
  • India's Sanju Samson, centre, and Kuldeep Yadav celebrate with the trophy during a victory lap. AFP
  • India players celebrate their win over New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Getty Images
  • India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup final. AFP
  • India players celebrate after beating New Zealand. AFP
  • India captain Suryakumar Yadav poses for a photo with the trophy. Getty Images
  • Fireworks go off above Narendra Modi Stadium as India flags are displayed on the pitch after the final. Reuters
  • New Zealand batter Mitchell Santne is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah of India for 43. Getty Images
  • India's Ishan Kishan celebrates with bowler Jasprit Bumrah after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra. Reuters
  • New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips is bowled out by India's Axar Patel. Reuters
  • India's Axar Patel celebrates after bowling New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips for five. AFP
  • New Zealand batter Mark Chapman is bowled out by India's Hardik Pandya for three. Reuters
  • India fielder Ishan Kishan takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra for one. AFP
  • Opener Tim Seifert top scored for New Zealand after hitting 52 off 26 balls, including two fours and five sixes. Reuters
  • Sanju Samson cracked 89 off 46 balls, including five fours and eight sixes, helping India reach 255-5 off their 20 overs. AFP
  • Spectators watch as Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performs before the start of the T20 Cricket World Cup final. AFP
  • India's Abhishek Sharma hit 52 off 21 balls, including six fours and three sixes. AFP
  • New Zealand bowler Jimmy Neesham - who finished with 3-46 off his four overs - celebrates the wicket of Ishan Kishan of India. Getty Images
  • Mark Chapman of New Zealand tries but fails to catch out India's Abhishek Sharma. Getty Images
  • India's Ishan Kishan scored 54 runs off 25 balls, including four fours and four sixes. Reuters
  • New Zealand bowler Jimmy Neesham celebrates taking the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav of India. Getty Images
Gautam Gambhir salutes ‘phenomenal’ Suryakumar Yadav as India win T20 World Cup

Thrashing of New Zealand in front of 120,000 fans in Ahmedabad meant they became the first side to successfully retain the T20 trophy

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

March 09, 2026

Gautam Gambhir said India had been rewarded for playing “high risk, high reward” cricket, and praised captain Suryakumar Yadav for leading their T20 World Cup title defence.

Gambhir, the coach, maintained his own record of never having lost a major final after watching his side demolish New Zealand in Sunday night’s final in Ahmedabad.

India have now lost just two of their past 33 matches in ICC competitions. They became the first side to successfully retain the T20 World Cup, they also hold the Champions Trophy, and were defeated finalists in the ODI World Cup.

“The most important thing in this T20 format was that we didn't want to be afraid of losing,” Gambhir said. “If you are afraid of losing, you never win.

“I always believe high risk, high reward is very important in this format, because many times it happens that you play in a conservative way.

“I would have been happier if we had been out for 110-120. But our target was always to make 250 runs. But we didn’t want to play the 160-180 runs cricket.

“I think for too long we played cricket with 160-170 runs. But for the past two years, it was the captain's ideology. The captain himself wanted to play high risk, high reward. I think the credit needs to go to the captain as well.”

Suryakumar’s own return with the bat in the competition was relatively meagre. After playing the innings which saved them from a potential shock defeat against the United States on the opening night in Mumbai, he did not reach 50 in the rest of the tournament.

And yet Gambhir pointed out that the captain’s lack of obsession with personal milestones is a key part of the success of the side.

“I think he's a phenomenal leader,” Gambhir said. “He very rightly mentioned that he doesn't want to be called a captain, he wants to be called a leader, because a leader is a far bigger figure, a father figure in a dressing room, than a captain.

“My simple philosophy with Surya has always been that milestones don't matter. It's the trophies that matter.

“For too long in Indian cricket, we've spoken about milestones. And I hope, till I'm there, we're not going to talk about milestones.

“You can see it in the last three games, what Sanju [Samson, who was named player of the tournament] did: 97 not out, 89, 88. Imagine if you would have been playing for a milestone, probably we wouldn't have got 250.

“The bigger purpose of a team sport is to be winning trophies, not scoring individual runs.”

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has been praised for his leadership during the T20 World Cup. AFP
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has been praised for his leadership during the T20 World Cup. AFP

India’s captain and coach have markedly different personalities. Gambhir is famously intense and serious, while Suryakumar turns most interactions into a comedy act, so jocular is he. But the captain said he and Gambhir work well together.

“Many times we have talked about the team, about the playing 11 or [squad of] 15, who we have to choose, and 14 players have always been the same,” Suryakumar said.

“If the success rate is this high, we don't need to discuss it so much. Because we were always on the same page, since we started working together.

“I don't remember any time we had an argument over a player. Whether we should play a particular player or not. We both were always interested in making the team win.

“How we can put a player in a position that can benefit the team? Our goal was to achieve something good together.”

Updated: March 09, 2026, 6:09 AM
India cricketT20 World Cup 2026