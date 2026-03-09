Watching Jasprit Bumrah bowl is appointment viewing: he is cricket’s all-formats master

So total was India’s domination of New Zealand on Sunday night, some people had lost interest by the end, seeing as so little jeopardy was left.

“Taken in the deep, the ninth wicket goes down,” Ravi Shastri said as the final wicket fell, thus ushering in another title for T20 international cricket’s greatest side.

As sign-offs go, it was not exactly up there with “Remember the name” or “By the barest of margins.” But, there we have it. That is the audio accompaniment 2026 will have to remember it by.

As the death throes of the New Zealand innings were played out, though, there was something that remained riveting. Something that is always appointment viewing, whatever the situation.

Bringing on Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the 16th over felt like kicking New Zealand while they were down. The game was already dead, so why the need for more punishment?

Instead, it was a gift. Another chance to see the ultimate all-formats master at work.

There is a raft of great cricketers in the game, the type of players who have fans handing over their hard-earned money to see. Then, on a little plateau above everyone else, sits Bumrah.

His 4-15 in the final were his best figures in T20Is. It secured him the player of the match award. It shows quite how sublime Sanju Samson’s World Cup was that he actually beat Bumrah to the overall player of the tournament award.

The fast bowler had won that two years earlier, in the United States and the West Indies, when India had secured the first half of their T20 World Cup double. His role only appeared less significant this time because of the overwhelming belligerence of the side’s batters.

Usually, when it matters, Bumrah matters. For evidence, see his contributions to the win against Pakistan in New York in 2024, the final against South Africa in Barbados that year, and the semi-final against England this time.

India won the first of those games by six runs. Bumrah took 3-14 against Pakistan. That economy rate of 3.5 was nearly 2.5 runs less than the match average.

Against South Africa in the nerve-shredding 2024 final, his economy rate – all while bowling at the most crucial stage – was 4.5. That was over four runs less than the match average, in a game India won by seven runs.

India also beat England by seven runs in this tournament. Bumrah’s economy rate in that game was 4.22 runs less than the average for the game, which was nearly 12.5 per over.

Gautam Gambhir, India’s coach, explained what it is like to have a fast bowling cheat code in their ranks.

“Every time we have a big over, we can go back to Bumrah and try and control the game,” Gambhir said after India’s win against West Indies in this tournament.

“You don't want in a T20 game two back-to-back big overs. That can take the game away from you. Bumrah is a banker and we'll continue to use him in different ways.”

India’s batting blitzkrieg in the final had meant Bumrah’s role was scarcely more than ceremonial, but his standards remained the loftiest throughout. This was how each ball of his four overs panned out.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Bowling the fourth over of New Zealand’s chase)

Ball 1 - Rachin Ravindra is caught by Ishan Kishan on the square leg boundary after a slower ball. Bumrah had also accounted for England captain Harry Brook with the first ball in the semi-final.

2 – A single pushed to mid-off by Glenn Phillips.

3 – Dinked over the cover ring for two by Tim Seifert.

4 – Dot. Seifert nearly dragged on a slower, short ball, having misjudged the pace.

5 – Low full toss on leg stump is pushed for one for Seifert, as Bumrah suffers a rare miss with a yorker.

6 – Dot. Pushed to cover by Phillips.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sixth over of the chase)

7 – A false shot down the ground by Seifert brings a single.

8 – Dot. The best yorker so far is dealt with by Mark Chapman.

9 – An outside edge off Chapman’s bat results in a single after just falling short of Tilak Varma charging in from third.

10 – Dot, as Seifert is totally outfoxed by a slower ball.

11 – Seifert smears a short ball into the leg side for two runs.

12 – Seifert takes a single with a push down the ground.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sixteenth over of the chase)

13 – Wide. For height, after a short ball to Mitchell Santner.

13 – Dot to Santner off the reload for the wide.

14 – Single to Santner.

15 – Simon Doull announces on commentary it is like “watching a master at work,” as Bumrah bowls James Neesham with a slower ball.

16 – He is on a hat-trick after bowling Matt Henry with another slower ball, yorker.

17 – Kept out by Lockie Ferguson, eked away for one from off stump.

18 – Bunted down the ground for a single by Santner.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Eighteenth over)

19 – Dot, as he beats Santner’s outside edge.

20 – Dot. Santner guides the ball to gully for no run.

21 – New Zealand’s captain suffers the final indignity as he is bewitched and bowled by another dipping slower ball.

22 – Jacob Duffy clubs away his first ball to midwicket for a single.

23 – Ferguson ekes another single into the leg side.

24 – Bumrah misses out on a five-for as he sends one down just past the off stump as Duffy has a swish any misses.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

▶

Although the game was essentially over, it was still a treat to watch a master do his thing. Around 85 percent of deliveries were pace off, and Bumrah said that was informed by experience.

“I knew what I wanted to do,” he said in his post-match TV interview. “The wicket was a flat one, I have played all my cricket here, so I used all my experience.

“It was a wonderful day where all the execution went as per plan. I've played on belters here [in Ahmedabad].

“I have also seen the other team how they were bowling. I have learned over here when you are trying to bowl too fast, it gets easier, shot-making gets easier.

“Sometimes the balls gets old, so it is about trying to keep being smart, keep changing your pace, and expecting what the batsman is trying to do. All of these things really help you, and clarity with execution also helps.”