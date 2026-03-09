T20 World Cup team of the tournament: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah and Will Jacks shine

India are so far ahead of the rest in international cricket that the team of the tournament might as well read: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.

But, for the sake of variety, our selection of the best from the 2026 T20 World Cup also includes a couple of New Zealanders, a Pakistani, a West Indian, an English all-rounder, a South African quick, plus a representative from the United States.

Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan

(383 runs, strike-rate 160.25)

Two tons, two half centuries, and pretty much the sole positive from a miserable campaign for Pakistan.

Finn Allen, New Zealand

(298 runs, SR 200)

How New Zealand needed him to fire to make a game of the final, in the fashion of his record-busting 33-ball ton in the semi-final.

Sanju Samson, India

(321 runs, SR 199.37)

Not a guaranteed starter at the beginning. By the end, this had become the tournament of Sanju Samson.

Ishan Kishan, India

(307 runs, SR 193.29)

The personification of India’s high risk, high reward gameplan. The pocket powerhouse was outstanding in the outfield, too.

Shimron Hetmyer, West Indies

(248 runs, SR 186.46)

A joy to watch, both while plundering sixes at the batting crease and in the field, as the ball appeared to follow him.

Hardik Pandya, India

(217 runs, SR 160.74; 9 wickets, economy rate 8.81)

India’s fifth bowler is so canny it allows them to juggle Jasprit Bumrah’s overs for maximum impact, which is so valuable.

Will Jacks, England

(226 runs, SR 176.56; 9 wickets, ER 9.75)

Four player of the match awards as England reached the semi-finals showed just how vital all the contributions he made were.

Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand

(12 wickets, ER 7.84)

Under par with his primary suit as a batter, but still played a full role in New Zealand’s campaign thanks to his left-arm spin.

Lungi Ngidi, South Africa

(12 wickets, ER 7.19)

Unplayable at times thanks to a slower ball that is suddenly so deceptive it appears impossible to read.

Schadley van Schalchwyk, United States

(13 wickets, ER 6.80)

Among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament despite playing just four games. Extraordinarily, he took one every 6.84 balls he bowled.

Jasprit Bumrah, India

(14 wickets, ER 6.21)

The best there is. Always.