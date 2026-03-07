England, South Africa and West Indies set for travel back home after T20 World Cup in India

The 2026 T20 World Cup has one more match remaining, but the campaign for many participating teams has not quite ended.

While India and New Zealand prepare for a title fight at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, some teams who reached the latter stages of the tournament are still sorting out their travel arrangements following tensions in the Middle East.

Travel across large parts of the globe has been affected since the US-Israel strikes on Iran and the latter's continued strikes across Gulf countries.

Dubai, Doha and other Gulf regions act as major travel hubs for travelers. However, restrictions have been placed on air space across the Middle East, which made it difficult for some teams to travel from India to their respective destinations.

Zimbabwe remained in India for the best part of a week before they were sent home - in batches - on Wednesday and Friday.

The West Indies and South Africa - eliminated in the Super Eight and semi-final stage respectively - also had to alter their travel plans.

Both teams are now set to take a charter flight on Sunday from Kolkata to Johannesburg in South Africa. From there, the Caribbean side will head home to Antigua.

England, meanwhile, are set to head back home on Saturday night after their World Cup campaign ended following a dramatic seven-run defeat to India in the semi-final in Mumbai on Thursday.

The delays in travel will affect some players more than others. A number of West Indies and South African players are expected to return to India soon for the IPL, which begins at the end of the month.

Preparatory camps have already started for all IPL teams and franchises will expect their star players - some of whom were signed on multi-million dollar contracts - to be available as early as possible.