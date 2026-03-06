Harry Brook backs Brendon McCullum to carry on as England coach despite T20 World Cup exit

Brendon McCullum said he would “love” to continue as England head coach after his side’s elimination from the T20 World Cup, with white-ball captain Harry Brook offering his full support for the New Zealander to remain in charge.

England’s campaign ended in dramatic fashion on Thursday as they fell seven runs short against India in a high-scoring semi-final in Mumbai.

India’s 253-7 – the most England have conceded in a T20 international – proved just beyond reach despite a spirited chase.

The result has sharpened the spotlight on McCullum following a difficult winter that included a 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia, where England surrendered the urn within 11 days of cricket. The England and Wales Cricket Board has since launched a review into the tour.

Yet McCullum, who first took charge of England’s Test side in May 2022 before expanding his remit to all formats last year, insists he remains committed to the role.

“I’m enjoying the role across all formats and I’d love to carry that on,” he told the BBC.

“I’m not saying it’s a great job because it’s a lark. It’s a great job because I’m working with some of the most talented players in the world with an organisation that is very well structured and well supported by the fans.

“It’s been an absolute privilege over the past three and a half years. Yes, we’ve missed some opportunities, but this team has a real chance to continue to improve and hopefully finish what we started.”

India beat England – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide India defeated England by seven runs in the T20 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026. AFP Info

India celebrate the run out of Jacob Bethell of England for 105. Getty Images Info

England's Jacob Bethell celebrates after reaching his century off 45 balls. Reuters Info

India's Axar Patel celebrates after taking the wicket of England batter Tom Banton. AFP Info

England's Tom Banton is bowled by Axar Patel of India for 17. Getty Images Info

]India's Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the wicket of England opener Phil Salt for five. Reuters Info

England's Jacob Bethell celebrates after reaching his 50 off 19 balls, hitting three fours and five sixes. Reuters Info

England's Jos Buttler is bowled by Varun Chakravarthy of India for 25. Getty Images Info

India's Sanju Samson celebrates after reaching his half-century as his his team reach 253-7 off their 20 overs. AFP Info

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler runs out India captain Suryakumar Yadav for 11. AFP Info

England's Will Jacks celebrates with captain Harry Brook after taking the wicket of India batter Sanju Samson. AFP Info

England's Will Jacks takes a catch to dismiss India batter Ishan Kishan. AFP Info

England spinner Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Ishan Kishan. Reuters Info

India's Sanju Samson smacked 89 from 42 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes. AFP Info

England bowler Will Jacks, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India opener Abhishek Sharma for nine. AFP Info

India's Ishan Kishan hit 39 from 18 balls, including four fours and two sixes. Reuters Info































Brook was unequivocal in his backing of the former New Zealand captain, crediting McCullum with reshaping England’s approach to limited-overs cricket.

“I’ve said plenty of times he’s the best head coach I’ve ever had,” Brook said. “The way he speaks to everybody – he’s got an aura in the dressing room. Everybody looks up to him.

“The things he’s done since he took over have changed English cricket for hopefully the best. One hundred and 25 per cent he should stay on.”

England’s defeat owed much to a costly missed opportunity early in India’s innings. Brook dropped Sanju Samson on 15, the wicketkeeper-batter going on to compile a commanding 89.

“Catches win matches, don’t they?” Brook said. “It didn’t stay in my hands and he played a very good innings. Arguably he won them the game.”

England slipped to 95 for four in reply before Jacob Bethell produced a remarkable counterattack, blasting 105 from just 48 balls to keep hopes alive. His run-out with 30 required from the final over effectively ended the chase.

Despite the narrow defeat, Brook said pride outweighed disappointment after another deep run in a major tournament.

“I couldn’t ask for much more as a captain,” he said. “I’m disappointed but extremely proud. We’re never out of games – that’s been proven again.”