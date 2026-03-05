Zimbabwe begin journey home from T20 World Cup in India but South Africa and West Indies also affected

A group of Zimbabwe players began their long journey back from India after the conclusion of their T20 World Cup campaign as travel restrictions eased enough to allow limited movement amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Zimbabwe concluded their T20 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket defeat against South Africa in the Super Eight stage in Delhi on Sunday.

They had been one of the standout teams of the group stage but fell short in the Super Eights, losing all three matches.

Still it was a successful campaign for Zimbabwe as they also secured qualification for the 2028 T20 World Cup.

But instead of earning a well-earned break and reflecting on a commendable World Cup, Zimbabwe's players - along with those of the West Indies - saw their plans disrupted as they could not leave India due to the crisis in the Gulf region.

Dubai, Doha and other major Gulf destinations also serve as transit locations for long-distance travellers. Over the weekend, the US-Israel strikes on Iran - and Iran's subsequent strikes across the Gulf region - resulted in closure of most airspace and that affected the travel plans of many across the globe.

▶

However, over the last few days, limited flights began operating from the UAE and neighbouring countries, allowing essential travel.

On Wednesday, the first batch of Zimbabwe players began their journey to Harare. However, it was not clear whether they were transiting through the Middle East.

Zimbabwe cricket board announced that due to the limited availability of flights and revised routes, the final batch of players will leave India only by Friday.

On Wednesday, Zimbabwe cricketers were seen celebrating the Indian festival of Holi as they awaited clarity on their travel plans.

West Indies coach Darren Sammy took to social media to express his angst, positing on X: "I just wanna go home."

Players of the West Indies and South Africa - who saw their World Cup hopes dashed by a crushing defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday - could have different travel plans.

Some members of their national team will take part in the Indian Premier League which begins at the end of the month. A few might decide to remain in India but chances are players would want to unwind at their homes and with family before the long IPL season ahead.