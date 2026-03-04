UAE Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in Nepal postponed due to travel issues

The Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series involving the UAE, Nepal and Oman in Kathmandu has been postponed.

The organisers have opted to reschedule the fixtures because of the issues with travel brought about by the ongoing military situation in the Gulf.

The national team had been due to fly to Nepal on Friday March 6. However, the closure of airspace since Iranian missile and drone strikes in the Gulf region at the weekend has led to the postponement.

Limited flights have restarted from the UAE and Oman, but the decision was taken to delay the series.

“In light of the current situation in the Middle East, the CWC League 2 matches scheduled to begin on March 10 in Kathmandu have been postponed until further notice,” the organisers said.

“The rescheduled dates will be announced in the coming days following further consultations.”

The tri-series will consist of six one-day internationals, in a competition which is part of the qualifying process for the next 50-over World Cup.

The national team have seen matches postponed in the CWCL2 for a variety of reasons in the past.

They were in Muscat in 2020 when the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Omani leader, led the country into mourning.

They have also had to reschedule games due to storms in the UAE, as well as the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus when they were on tour in Namibia.

The unrest in the region means it is unclear when they will next take the field following their return from the T20 World Cup.

The UAE exited that tournament at the group stage, but did take some positives from their time in India – chiefly, the arrival of a new batting gem in the form of Sohaib Khan.

Lalchand Rajput, the coach, said the uplifting performances in beating Canada and in a narrow loss to Afghanistan could help prompt an upturn in form in ODI cricket.

The UAE sit last in the eight-team CWCL2 league. The national team is set to play four matches in the tri-series in Kathmandu. That is two against Nepal, who are one place above them in seventh in the table, and two against Oman, who are fourth.