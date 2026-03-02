UAE’s Cricket World Cup League 2 series in Nepal in doubt due to airspace closure

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) are monitoring developments relating to the situation in the region to determine whether the UAE can travel for their series in Nepal.

The national team are due to fly to Kathmandu on Friday, March 6 for a Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series involving the hosts and Oman.

They are set to play four One-Day Internationals, in a competition which is part of the qualifying process for the next 50-over World Cup.

However, the series is in doubt due to the closure of UAE airspace since Iranian missile and drone strikes in the Gulf region at the weekend. The Oman side also face a similar issue.

On Monday morning, Emirates airline confirmed all flights to and from Dubai International Airport are suspended until at least 3pm on Tuesday, March 3.

The airline said the situation is being assessed continuously, and the ECB will follow travel advice before deciding when they can depart for the series.

“We are in touch with the series organisers and waiting to determine when the team can travel,” said a spokesman for the ECB.

The national team have seen matches postponed in the CWCL2 for a variety of reasons in the past.

They were in Muscat in 2020 when the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Omani leader, led the country into mourning.

During that four-year cycle of matches they also had to reschedule games due to storms in the UAE, as well as the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus when they were in Namibia.

The unrest in the region means it is unclear when they will next take the field following their return from the T20 World Cup.

The UAE exited that tournament at the group stage, but did take some positives from their time in India – chiefly, the arrival of a new batting gem in the form of Sohaib Khan.

Lalchand Rajput, the coach, said the uplifting performances in beating Canada, and in a narrow loss to Afghanistan, could help prompt an upturn in form in ODI cricket.

The UAE sit last in the eight-team CWCL2 league. The tri-series in Kathmandu includes ODIs against Oman on March 12 and 18, and against Nepal on March 14 and 20.

The developing situation in the region might also affect the planned series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, due to take place in Sharjah later in the month.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) are hosting three T20 internationals and three ODIs against the Sri Lankans between March 13 and March 25.

While domestic sports events are broadly continuing, those including travel to or from overseas have been affected.

The Asian Football Confederation announced the postponements of its flagship competitions in the region this week.

That included fixtures involving leading sides in the Champions League Elite in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr also had their fixture in Dubai, where they had been due to play Al Wasl on Wednesday, postponed.

The ACB are hopeful the fixtures with Sri Lanka will still go ahead, and they also announced a series in India later this year.

Afghanistan will play a one-off Test against India in Chandigarh starting on June 6, followed by ODIs in Dharamshala, Lucknow and Chennai.