AFC postpones Champions League games including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr match in Dubai

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed fixtures in the western region of its leading continental competitions.

Four matches of the AFC Champions League Elite’s last 16 had been due to be played in Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi on Monday and Tuesday.

Dubai’s Al Wasl had also been set to host Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the second-tier Champions League Two on Wednesday.

However, the ruling body for the sport in Asia have confirmed the games will not go ahead as planned due to the situation in the region.

“In light of the developing situation in the Middle East, the [AFC] has confirmed [Champions League Elite and Two] first-leg matches in the West region, originally scheduled for March 2–3, 2026, will now be rescheduled,” they said in a statement.

“Additionally, the [Champions League Two] and [Challenge League] quarter-final first-leg matches involving teams in the West region, originally scheduled to be played between March 3 and 4, 2026, are also postponed until further notice.

“Matches involving clubs from the east region across all of the AFC's club competitions will proceed as originally scheduled.

“The AFC will continue to closely monitor this rapidly evolving situation and remains resolute in ensuring the safety and security of all players, teams, officials, and fans.”

The UAE champions, Shabab Al Ahli, had been due to host Iranian side Tractor in Dubai on Monday March 2.

The return leg a week later had been set to be played at a so-far unspecified neutral venue outside of Iran.

Shabab Al Ahli are one of two UAE sides targeting a place in the Champions League Elite Finals tournament.

Al Wahda, who had been set to host Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, are the other representatives from the Emirates.

The finals competition, which involves four sides from the West region and four from the east competing from the quarter finals onwards, is scheduled to be played in Jeddah from April 16 to 25.

With an impending fixture logjam caused by the postponement of the round of 16 fixtures, one solution that has been suggested is to play those matches at a centralised base in Saudi Arabia, too.