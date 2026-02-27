Real Madrid and Man City to meet again as Newcastle paired with Barcelona in Uefa Champions League last 16

The draw for the last 16 of the Uefa Champions League took place in Switzerland on Friday, throwing up some eye-catching match-ups.

Arsenal, who topped the group phase with a perfect record of eight wins, face Bayer Leverkusen over two legs.

Title-holders Paris Saint-Germain take on Chelsea, while 15-time European Cup winners Real Madrid were paired with Manchester City. It will be the sixth time in the past seven seasons those two clubs have faced each other in the Champions League.

Newcastle United, who secured their place in the last 16 after beating Qarabag 9-3 on aggregate in their play-off, were drawn against Barcelona.

Making their first appearance in the knockout stages of the Champions League are Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt. They must overcome Sporting of Lisbon for a place in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool, one of six English clubs in the last 16, will meet Turkey's Galatasaray while Tottenham Hotspur take on Atletico Madrid.

Bayern Munich, who finished runners-up in the group phase to Arsenal, were paired with Atalanta.

Last-16 fixtures

Games to be played March 10/11 and 17/18

PSG v Chelsea

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Newcastle United v Barcelona

Bodo/Glimt v Sporting

Galatasaray v Liverpool

Atalanta v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur

Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal

Other dates

Quarter-finals: April 7/8 and 14/15

Semi-finals: April 28/29 and May 5/6

Final: May 30