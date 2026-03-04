Sahibzada Farhan, Dipendra Singh Airee ... and Mubashshir Usmani: the stars of T20 World Cup so far

The lasting images of the 2026 T20 World Cup may yet still to be made, but there has been plenty to remember it by already.

Whether it be the huge crowds, the increased competitiveness of the Associate sides, of the classic double Super Over between Afghanistan and South Africa, this has likely been the best T20 World Cup to date.

It is reaching crunch point now, with just India, South Africa, New Zealand and England left playing for the trophy.

But plenty of others have been involved in colouring the tournament, too. Here are some of the stars of the competition so far.

Mubashshir Usmani

International cricket’s clasico ended up being a damp squib, with India continuing their World Cup domination over bitter rivals Pakistan in Sri Lanka. The fact it went ahead at all though left cricket CFOs the world over breathing far more easily.

In large part, the game had Mubashshir Usmani, the general secretary of Emirates Cricket Board, to thank for helping broker the peace deal that saved cricket from financial meltdown.

His influence in the corridors of powers was then further evidenced when the UAE were permitted a replacement player for what was ostensibly an internal discipline issue. Well played.

Dipendra Singh Airee

People who only notice Nepal every two years or so when they qualify for major tournaments are missing out.

Their side is chock-full of the most watchable players going – none more so that their “Tiger” all-rounder, Dipendra Singh Airee.

He was to the fore in perhaps the most momentous game of the opening round, as played a sparkling innings to get Nepal to within one blow of beating England.

▶

Ben Manenti

Nepal seemed emotionally spent when they followed up their epic clash against England with a 10-wicket capitulation to Italy.

Their conquerors became the darlings of the competition at that point. The Mosca brothers, Justin and Anthony, were the heroes that day, but their standout over the course of the competition was Ben Manenti.

He took five wickets and scored two half-centuries, with the enduring memory being the six sixes he hit as Italy pushed England close in Kolkata.

Shimron Hetmyer

West Indies were dazzling at times in this tournament, and only had their progress curtailed by an inspired Sanju Samson in the Super Eight decider against India.

Shimron Hetmeyer has long been a major player of world and franchise cricket, but he took his game to a new level over the past month.

His haul of 19 sixes was a record for a T20 World Cup, and his three catches in the classic against India were thrilling, too.

Brian Bennett

It takes something special to top a list of batting excellence above Virat Kohli.

Until this event, the former India captain had the three highest averages at individual T20 World Cups. Kohli averaged 136.50 in 2016, 106.33 in 2014, and 98.66 at the tournament in Australia in 2022.

This time he was leapfrogged by Brian Bennett, who averaged 146.00 in Zimbabwe’s fine campaign.

Which you might have thought would have earned him some recognition. But in the press conference after his 97 not out against India, he was asked why Zimbabwe’s batters had not helped Bennett get to a century.

“I am Bennett,” he pointed out. Remember the name.

▶

Sahibzada Farhan

Pakistan might have flattered to deceive yet again at a World Cup, but at least one player emerged with his reputation enhanced.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan scored centuries against Namibia and Sri Lanka. In so doing, he became the first batter ever to reach three figures twice in the same T20 World Cup.

That was the basis for him to snatch another of Kohli’s records. His 383 runs in the competition bettered the 319 Kohli made at the 2014 tournament, making Farhan the leading run getter in a single T20 World Cup.

Will Jacks

The Surrey allrounder’s understated character belies his penchant for eye catching displays – even before he went for the Eminem-style peroxide crop ahead of this tournament.

When Jacks once scored a century in six overs in a low-key, pre-season game for his county in Dubai, it marked him out as a player of rare hitting potential.

The fact he allies to that a potent ability as an off-spinner when conditions assist make him a dual threat.

That much has been clear at this tournament, where he has rescued an England side who are not firing on all cylinders a number of times.

Heading into the semi-finals against India, Jacks has four player of the match awards to his name, a record for a single T20 World Cup which he holds with former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson.