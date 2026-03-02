Gautam Gambhir asks for special effort from India to beat ‘world-class’ England after Sanju Samson masterclass

Gautam Gambhir, the India coach, is hoping his players can follow the lead of Sanju Samson by producing “something special” for their country against England.

The opener made a sparkling 97 not out in 50 balls to steer his side through their deciding final Super Eight clash with West Indies.

In completing their highest successful run chase in a T20 World Cup fixture, India set up a semi-final meeting with England in Mumbai on Thursday.

Gambhir termed England “world class” but is optimistic his side can continue the form they showed in the thrilling win over West Indies in Kolkata.

“They're a quality team,” Gambhir said. “They've got a lot of quality players as well, and we all know that Wankhede [Stadium in Mumbai] is a tough venue.

“Hopefully we can turn up and see that again as another opportunity to do something special for the team and for the country as well.

“Hopefully we play our best game. That is going to be very important and hopefully we can keep ticking all the boxes because we will need a special effort to beat a quality side like England.”

Samson has made a century three times in T20Is, but his effort against the West Indies was surely his finest yet in the blue of India.

After he hit the winning runs, with four balls to spare, he sunk to his knees and adopted a pose similar to Lionel Messi celebrating a goal. Samson is a big football fan, particularly from the time when Messi played for Barcelona. He followed that up by saying a prayer of thanks.

“It means the whole world to me,” Samson said after being handed the player of the match award.

“Right from the day I started playing, started dreaming of playing for the country, this is the knock I was waiting for.

“[I have] had a very special journey. Had a lot of ups and downs, and kept doubting myself, thinking will I make it? But I am thankful to the almighty for blessing me today.”

Gambhir said he never doubted Samson’s talent, saying he knew he would play such a hand for the team at some stage.

“We all know how good a player Sanju is,” Gambhir said. “And it was all about backing him. Then when the team needed him the most, obviously today was a day where he showed his true potential as well.”

The coach praised Samson’s capacity to absorb pressure in the run chase.

“Come the big games, come the knockout games, come the World Cups, it's all about mental, it's not about skill,” Gambhir said.

“You don't change skill in literally one week, or two days or three days. It's about how much can you absorb the pressure.

“I've always believed in one thing: the guys who absorb the pressure the best will have the best chance to win this competition.

“I think today was a great sign that we were able to absorb the pressure. [Chasing] 195 on any wicket on any ground is never easy in a crunch game, in a must-win game. I felt that absorbing the pressure was the key.”