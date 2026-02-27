India rack up record score against Zimbabwe to reignite T20 World Cup hopes

India reignited their Twenty20 World Cup title defence in emphatic fashion on Thursday, piling up a tournament-record 256-4 before condemning Zimbabwe to a 72-run defeat in a one-sided Super Eight contest in Chennai.

Sent in at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the hosts produced a brutal display of power-hitting, clearing the ropes 17 times and peppering the boundary just as often. Half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya provided the foundation for a total that left Zimbabwe chasing shadows from the outset.

After their Super Eight setback against South Africa, India entered the match with little margin for error. They responded with intent. Sanju Samson, recalled to the side, began briskly with 24, while Abhishek – who had endured a lean start to the tournament with three consecutive ducks – rediscovered his touch in devastating style.

India raced to 80-1 at the end of the powerplay, Abhishek taking particular toll on a Zimbabwe attack hampered by errant lines and costly lapses in the field. Tashinga Musekiwa’s dropped catch of Ishan Kishan on 26 compounded the visitors’ woes.

Kishan, India’s most prolific batter in the tournament, contributed 38 before falling to Sikander Raza, but the damage had already been done. Abhishek brought up a 26-ball half-century en route to 55 before Tinotenda Maposa’s change of pace accounted for him.

Suryakumar Yadav, dropped on eight, struck 33 from just 13 deliveries, while Pandya and Tilak Varma ensured there was no let-up. The pair added an unbeaten 84 from 31 balls, Pandya finishing on 50 and Varma on 44 as India surged past the 250 mark.

“The contribution from all the batters … it was heartening to see,” captain Suryakumar said. “We could have been a little bit more clinical with the ball but it’s fine. At the end of the day, a win is a win.”

▶

Zimbabwe’s reply began with fleeting promise, Tadiwanashe Marumani surviving an early chance before falling to Axar Patel. Brian Bennett mounted a lone charge, striking an unbeaten 97 and reaching his half-century in 34 balls, but the required rate proved prohibitive.

Arshdeep Singh’s double strike, removing Raza and Ryan Burl in the same over, extinguished any lingering hope as Zimbabwe closed on 184-6.

“We gave too many runs away,” Raza admitted. “Once the train goes, it is hard to get back.”

India now face West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday in what looms as a virtual quarter-final, their campaign revived in resounding fashion.