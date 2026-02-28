Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup despite victory over Sri Lanka

Pakistan crashed out ​of ​the ​Twenty20 World ⁠Cup despite a five-run ⁠victory against ​already-eliminated Sri Lanka in a ⁠Group Two Super Eights match in Pallekele on Saturday.

Their inferior ⁠net run rate meant Pakistan ​had ⁠to ‌win big against Sri ​Lanka in order to pip New Zealand and join group leaders England in the semi-finals.

They racked up 212-8 after Sahibzada Farhan (100) and Fakhar Zaman (84) combined in a T20 World Cup record 176-run opening stand.

They had to ​restrict their ‌opponents to ⁠147 or less ​to make the ​last ‌four but Sri Lanka finished ⁠on 207-6 nearly snatching a ⁠victory.

Pavan Rathnayake made 58 and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka smoked an unbeaten ​76 off 31 balls.

The Pakistan captain Salman Agha felt the dew hampered his side's chances of taking the wickets they needed.

He said: “It was always challenging after losing the toss because of dew. Could've been a different story had we won the toss. Dew was a factor.

“We couldn't execute plans. Usman [Tariq] had an off-day, it can happen. We couldn't bat well throughout the tournament. If Farhan had more support, it'd have been better.

“The middle order has been a problem for a few years now, we'll have to look at that. Couldn't finish the way we wanted to. We batted well for 18 overs, opposition did well in the other two.”

England and New Zealand are now confirmed as the qualifiers from Group Two, with two from South Africa, India and West Indies set to join them in the last four following Sunday's Group One finale.

Rehan stakes claim for England

Rehan Ahmed intends to “keep enjoying the ride” as he insisted he is “not too bothered” about hanging on to his place for their T20 World Cup semi-final.

The 21-year-old warmed the bench during England’s campaign until being called upon for their final Super Eights match against New Zealand, preferred to Jamie Overton on a slow, turning wicket in Colombo on Friday.

On his World Cup debut, the leg-spinning all-rounder took two for 28, including a wicket with his first delivery, before a seven-ball 19 not out helped England snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

England now have a decision to make about whether to stick with Rehan or bring back fast bowler Overton ahead of a probable showdown against either India or the West Indies in Mumbai next Thursday.

There may even be a case to play both – which would likely mean sacrificing a batter, such as the out-of-form Jos Buttler – but Rehan will defer to head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Harry Brook.

“I’m not too bothered about my place in the team,” Rehan said. “I think Baz and Brooky will definitely put out the best team they think is going to win, as they did (on Friday night).

“I just want to make an impression whenever I do get the chance. I know the team balance right now is great and that’s why we are where we are. I’m very easy.

“It’s not a personal thing for me, it’s a World Cup, it’s my first World Cup to be in. I’ll just keep enjoying the ride, if I get the nod I’ll play and if not then I’ll give water to the boys.”

Despite topping their group after beating Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand, England will only discover their fate for the knockout stages on Sunday following results in the other pool.

If South Africa overcome Zimbabwe then England will be at the Wankhede Stadium to take on defending champions India or the Windies, who defeated Brook’s side at the same venue two-and-a-half weeks ago. Barring a complete disaster for the Proteas, India face the Windies in what is effectively a straight quarter-final.