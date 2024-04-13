‘Alien’ Dipendra Singh Airee marks Nepal’s new year with six sixes in an over

All-rounder makes history in final over of side’s 32-run win against Qatar in ACC Premier Cup in Muscat

Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal hit 36 off the final over against Qatar in the ACC Men's Premier Cup at Al Amerat Cricket Club, Oman, on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Subas Humagain

Apr 13, 2024
NepalT20 World Cup
