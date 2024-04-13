‘Alien’ Dipendra Singh Airee marks Nepal’s new year with six sixes in an over

Dipendra Singh Airee ensured Nepal’s cricket fans enjoyed a happy new year as he hit six sixes in an over in his side’s 32-run victory over Qatar. The all-rounder took 36 from the final over of Nepal’s innings in their second game at the ACC Premier Cup in Muscat. Nepalis celebrate new year on April 14 this year. He became just the fifth player to achieve the feat in international cricket. South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs and Jaskaran Malhotra – who did so at the same venue at Al Amerat for the US three years ago – have both hit six sixes in an over in a one-day international. Airee was the third to do so in T20Is after India’s Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard for the West Indies. Airee ensured his achievement was unique by also taking a wicket – as none of the other players on the list managed in their matches. After finishing unbeaten on 64 from 21 balls, he then took two for 34 as Nepal clinched a 32-run win at the Oman Cricket Academy. “In my early days I always used to play like that and now it is reflecting in my game,” Airee said. “After the fourth six it came into my mind that I could do it. I am very happy with the record that I made today. “The team believes in me and the coach has given me this role, and it has given me confidence to do that.” It is not the first record Airee has earned with his big hitting. Last September, he struck the fastest half century in T20I history. It took him nine balls to reach that milestone against Mongolia at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. He did have a sequence of six sixes in a row in that innings, too, although across separate overs. “You never know what he brings to the table, especially the way he fields – he does everything,” said Rohit Paudel, the Nepal captain. “Some of our players are saying he is an alien. He can do anything. Today we are a happy dressing room.”