India secure back-to-back T20 World Cups after thrashing New Zealand in final

India’s global domination was total as they retained the T20 World Cup with a crushing win over New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan all blazed half-centuries as the host nation amassed a T20 World Cup final record score of 255-5.

Chasing that was insurmountable, against an attack that is stellar enough, even before factoring in the presence of Jasprit Bumrah.

He took four wickets. Axar Patel took three. Kishan held three fine catches in the outfield, and New Zealand stumbled to 159 all out to lose by 96 runs.

This was a superpower acting like one. The only wonder is how South Africa managed to take a win off India earlier in the tournament.

It was all India from way before the start. As if 120,000 in the stands was not enough, the delegation delivering the trophy before the pre-match formalities were all Indian, too.

The four-man committee were Jay Shah, the ICC supremo, Uday Shankar, the vice-president of broadcasters JioStar, plus a couple of ex-cricketers. One being Rohit Sharma, the other, MS Dhoni.

Maybe the New Zealand representative had not received the invitation. Maybe they were stuck elsewhere because of airspace closures.

At least Dhoni, who, in 2007, was the first captain to lift a T20 World Cup trophy and changed the sport in many ways when he did so, was polite enough to wear a black shirt.

It went on in the commentary box. Harsha Bhogle spoke first. Then Dinesh Karthik, before, belatedly, Simon Doull was permitted a word in edgewise.

At least there was a lull in the one-way traffic for four balls. The first ones of India’s innings were dots. Then Sanju Samson launched Matt Henry for six, and the carnage started.

New Zealand had not lost a match in the tournament while chasing, so their decision to bowl first had logic to it.

But then neither had India lost while batting first, and scoreboard pressure is infinitely greater in finals played on opposition territory.

Mitchell Santner, the captain, pointed out before the game that Black Caps sides do not typically get overawed by the stress of big occasions.

But their start suggested they were feeling it this time. Lockie Ferguson went for 48 in just two overs. Matt Henry bowled a 10-ball over. And India’s batters feasted.

Samson continued his stunning run of form, following up his 97 not out v West Indies, and 89 against England with another serene innings of 89.

The in-form opener had kindly said in the lead up to the final that this would be the game when his run-shy top-order partner Abhishek would return to form.

His prophecy was accurate. Abhishek blazed an 18-ball half-century to get India motoring from the off.

Kishan, the other blockbuster batter in India’s top three, joined the party, making 54 in 25 balls. Between the three of them, they took India to 204 for two in 15 overs.

When Samson went at that point, New Zealand actually managed to safe a little face. James Neesham took three wickets in an over, and by the start of the last over, India were on a mere 221 for five.

Then Santner somehow managed to help the first ball of the final over of the innings over the rope for four, and Shivam Dube ended up taking it for 24.

New Zealand had meted out some fearful punishment to South Africa’s bowlers in their semi-final. After having a taste of their own medicine this time, they looked shell-shocked when they had their turn to bat.

Of course, Bumrah was impossible to score off. He took four for 15. But India hardly even needed him, so far ahead were they of their opposition.

It was like taking a Ferrari out to do shop at the corner store which is only walking distance anyway.

By the time he took wickets in successive balls in the 16th over, the game was long since won. He took another the next over he bowled, as India hurried towards the trophy.

When victory was sealed, it meant they had become the first host nation to win a T20 World Cup, and the first side to retain it, too.