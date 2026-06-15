Kuwait revokes citizenship of more than 2,000 people in latest crackdown

Kuwait has revoked the citizenship of 2,192 people, according to decrees published in Kuwait Al Youm, the official gazette.

The gazette published the names of the 2,192 people whose citizenship was withdrawn, along with those who may have acquired nationality through them as dependants. A separate decree stripped one person of Kuwaiti citizenship.

The measures were set out in eight decrees. The largest number of cases was included in Decree No. 92, which revoked the citizenship of 1,594 people.

The latest measures are part of Kuwait's ongoing review of citizenship files, a campaign that has led to the revocation of nationality from thousands of people over the past two years.

The official gazette did not provide the specific legal grounds for the latest withdrawals.

In February, Kuwait's cabinet approved a draft decree amending provisions of the country's citizenship law.

Kuwait revoked the citizenship of almost 50,000 people in 2025 in a sweeping review of nationality files that officials say leaves “no one exempt”.

Kuwaitis are a minority in their own country. There are about 1.5 million citizens in a population of about 4.5 million residents. Citizenship is highly prized.

In December, Kuwait revoked the citizenship of prominent Islamic preacher, author and businessman Tariq Al Suwaidan. The move also affected any dependants who obtained citizenship through him. The order did not specify a legal reason for the decision.

Kuwait’s nationality law allows for revocation on several grounds: obtaining nationality through fraud, forgery or false statements; holding dual nationality without authorisation; actions deemed against the “supreme interests” of the state; or benefiting from dependency-based or “services rendered” naturalisation that may no longer be considered valid.

In April, Kuwait said it had dismantled a 24-member cell accused of funnelling money to terrorist organisations, in what it described as a “pre-emptive” operation to protect national security. It said the network consisted of Kuwaiti nationals, including one individual whose citizenship had been revoked.