India consolidate No1 ODI ranking after New Zealand series win

India continued their winning run in New Zealand as they clinched the ODI series 3-1 after a hard-fought 22-run win in the fifth and final match in Tauranga.

India consolidated their No1 ranking in ODI cricket with a morale boosting victory in difficult conditions against a top side.

The tourists, who had won the preceding T20 series 3-2, are now on 116 rankings points in ODIs, well ahead of second placed New Zealand who are on 107.

India have three more ODIs against Sri Lanka to close out the year, which means they will enter the new year as top-ranked team in 50 overs cricket and one of the favourites for the World Cup which will take place in southern Africa later in the season.

The team in blue seemed in trouble batting first on Sunday. Middle-order batters Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan showed spirit as they made 46 apiece, but the team could only post 209 in 42.1 overs.

But India's bowlers made the most of challenging conditions under lights in Tauranga, with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh ​leading ​a pace-led fightback.

Ishan Kishan, right, and Axar Patel both scored 46 against New Zealand in the fifth ODI in Tauranga. Getty Images Show caption: Ishan Kishan, right, and Axar Patel both scored 46 against N…

New Zealand seemed in control at 64-1 before the visitors' pacers ⁠sparked a dramatic collapse, with the hosts losing five wickets for 55 runs before crashing out on 187 in 48.1 overs.

Put in to bat, India made a cautious ⁠start, mindful of their crushing 244-run defeat in the previous ODI. But it did not change the outcome as New Zealand's ‌bowlers ripped through the top order, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both getting out for single digit scores in their final outing on New Zealand soil.

All-rounder Axar and wicketkeeper Kishan helped ​the visitors recover.

New Zealand openers Will Young and Nick Kelly capitalised on the platform laid by their bowlers and looked on course for a comfortable chase before India's bowlers hit back.

Debutant Yash Thakur built pressure with a disciplined spell, while Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep struck at regular intervals as the hosts slumped from 64-1 to 119-6.

Dean Foxcroft top-scored with 31 off 42 balls and attempted to steady the innings as wickets tumbled around him, but Yash removed him to claim his maiden ODI wicket.

Captain Mitchell Santner made 24 off 31 balls but he took a blow to his right hand. India's bowlers continued to chip away and eventually ‌wrapped up the tail to ⁠complete a memorable victory.

Arshdeep finished with ​figures of 3-30, while Siraj and spinner Axar picked up two ​wickets apiece.

It undid all the hard work of the Kiwi bowlers after spinner Santner (3-47) and pacer Jacob Duffy (3-60) claimed three wickets each to restrict India to a manageable score.

The last-wicket stand of 26 runs between Siraj and Arshdeep eventually proved to be deciding factor.

India and New Zealand next meet in a two-Test series beginning on November 19. Both sides have rotated the core of their teams to ensure the main players get ample preparation for the Test series.

India are aiming to avenge their 3-0 home Test series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand, while the Kiwis will be looking for victory to improve their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.