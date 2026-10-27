Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lead record T20 chase as India win NZ series

India openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav ‌Sooryavanshi teamed up to decimate New Zealand's bowling attack and secure an unassailable lead in the five-match T20 series in Wellington on ⁠Tuesday.

Abhishek hit a 35-ball century while teen batting sensation Sooryavanshi cracked 45 from 19 balls to help India chase down the target of 199 inside 14 overs with six wickets in hand. The tourists took a 3-0 lead in the series with ⁠two games to go.

Abhishek made 113 off 38 balls, hitting nine fours and 11 sixes as India piled on the records and runs in windy Wellington.

It was a record-breaking night for the double world champions as ​Abhishek ⁠combined with 15-year-old Sooryavanshi to score a record 118 runs in the powerplay, beating ​the previous mark (116) set by Romania against Serbia in 2021.

India reached 100 runs in just five overs, settling the contest well before the halfway mar.

Sooryavanshi opened the innings for the first time in the series as Sanju Samson was pushed down the order. And the left-handed batter matched Abhishek for power and strokeplay during his stay.

“That was the plan for us. Just get the momentum for the team and keep going,” said player-of-the-match Abhishek.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred in a century stand with Abhishek Sharma. Getty Images Show caption: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred in a century stand with Abhishe…

“Vaibhav started off well, and we took the momentum from there. It is not that easy, but it is down to preparation. Huge shoutout to our coaching staff and our side-arm (bowlers). We had a good practice session yesterday.”

The opening pair put on 133 before the promoted Sooryavanshi was caught at long on for 45 trying to slog recalled New Zealand quick Matthew Fisher over his head.

Fisher was denied a second wicket when Mitchell Santner dropped Abhishek at cover on 92. Abhishek soon reached his century when he hit Kyle Jamieson to ​the fine leg fence.

New Zealand skipper Santner said India bowled well in the death overs to restrict the hosts to under 200.

“They (India) bowled well at the end. When the dew comes in, it is tough. Powerplay is such a massive part of this game and they showed us how to bat,” Santner said.

The Kiwis will have to regroup quickly as the next match is at Eden Park in Auckland which is an even smaller ground.

Batting first, New Zealand made a respectable ⁠198, with number three Daryl Mitchell scoring an unbeaten 89.

The hiding New Zealand's bowlers received in the powerplay may be hard to put behind them, though, ahead of the fourth match on ​Friday.

“Pretty tough to stop those guys when they're going. We've seen it before, seen it in the IPL and obviously witnessed it here tonight in New Zealand,” Santner said.