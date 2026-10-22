Harry Brook smashes fastest ODI double century but England still lose to Sri Lanka in run fest

Harry Brook broke a number of records as he smashed a double century in a high-scoring tri-series match against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Brook hit 202 off just 116 balls to help England post a mammoth 429-4. It was the first time an England batter had hit an ODI double century.

Not just that, Brook's maiden ODI double century was also the fastest 200 in the format's history – from 114 balls – breaking record of India captain Shubman Gill who had scored one off 127 balls last month against the West Indies.

On Thursday, Brook cracked 21 fours and 10 sixes to reach the milestone in the final over of the innings. The England captain also became only the second batter in history, after Caribbean great Chris Gayle, to hit a Test triple century, ODI double ton and T20 hundred.

Brook also eclipsed England's highest individual ODI score of 182, held by all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Brook's scintillating knock ended with the final ball of England's innings when he ​was caught by ‌Sahan Arachchige off ⁠the bowling of ​Janith Liyanage.

Joe Root provided good support with 69 from 66 balls, ​finishing as England's second-highest scorer of the day. Will Jacks finished unbeaten on 66 off just 30 deliveries.

It was the highest score ever conceded by Sri Lanka and the biggest total scored in Pakistan.

Brook is already among top five Test and T20 batters and should now find himself in the top 10 in ODIs as well. The right handed batter has emerged as one of the best batters in the world, and among the few all-format players.

Incredibly, Sri Lanka would chase down the total in thrilling fashion with Janith Liyanage hitting a six with the second last ball to snatch a two-wicket win in what became an unforgettable 859-run shootout.

It was the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history, after South Africa's famous one-wicket win over Australia in Johannesburg in 2006 when the Proteas scored 438-9, also achieved with one ball to spare.

Pavan Rathnayake top scored with 130 runs off 106 balls - snatching the player of the match award out of Brooks' hands - while Avishka Fernando (97 off 83) and Dasun Shanaka (97 off 50) battering the England attack all around the ground.

It would be Liyanage's unbeaten 61 off 27 that would guide Sri Lanka over the line, although Josh Tongue's final over two wickets in two balls almost swung the game back in England's favour.

It was a chastening finish for Brook's side in which Sam Curran became the first England bowler to concede a century of runs in ODIs, having seen his nine overs go for 2-103.

"It was an incredible game of cricket, both teams were exceptional," said Brook. "Sri Lanka just outplayed us. They played exceptional cricket to knock off 400.

"It was a nice innings but being on the losing side it has no value whatsoever in my eyes. We got to get back to the drawing board a little bit, and we have an opportunity in the next couple of games to nail down a place in the final."

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said: "We chased very well today, I enjoyed it as captain ... everybody showed their character.

"Everyone believed we can do it. Everyday we talk about showing the character in team meetings, and it's about showing we can get any score."

Defeat leaves winless England bottom of the tr-series table after two games with Pakistan top after victories in both of their matches so far.