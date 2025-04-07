New era begins as Harry Brook named England white-ball captain

Fast-rising batter Harry Brook was appointed as England's new white-ball captain with team chief Rob Key lauding his "excellent cricket brain". The signs of Brook's promotion to the top job were already there as he unexpectedly withdrew from the ongoing IPL. On Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Brook would lead both the ODI and T20 teams. The Yorkshire batter, 26, was the favourite to succeed Jos Buttler who stood down in February after a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/01/jos-buttlers-england-reign-ends-with-humiliating-loss-to-south-africa-in-champions-trophy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/01/jos-buttlers-england-reign-ends-with-humiliating-loss-to-south-africa-in-champions-trophy/">woeful Champions Trophy campaign </a>in Pakistan ended with England failing to reach the semi-finals. England <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/27/is-it-the-end-of-the-road-for-jos-buttlers-england-captaincy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/27/is-it-the-end-of-the-road-for-jos-buttlers-england-captaincy/">failed to retain </a>either their T20 or 50-over World Cup titles under Buttler's captaincy. Brook was already Buttler's deputy and stood in as skipper during an ODI series against Australia in September. "It's a real honour to be named England's white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley-in-Wharfedale, I dreamt of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me," Brook said. "I want to thank my family and coaches who've supported me every step of the way. Their belief in me has made all the difference and I wouldn't be in this position without them. "There's so much talent in this country, and I'm looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events. I'm excited to get going and give it everything I've got." Key, director of the men's team, welcomed Brook's appointment, adding: "I'm delighted that Harry has accepted the role as England's white-ball captain across both formats. "He's been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected. "Harry is not only an outstanding cricketer, but also has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision for both teams that will help drive us towards winning more series, World Cups and major global tournaments." Unlike other potential candidates, Brook is also a first-choice selection <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/10/harry-brooks-triple-ton-takes-england-close-to-crushing-win-in-multan-test/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/10/harry-brooks-triple-ton-takes-england-close-to-crushing-win-in-multan-test/">across all formats</a>. Concerns had been raised about whether it would hamper Brook's career as a Test batsman were he to be given the white-ball captaincy. England director Key even floated the idea that Test captain Ben Stokes could take over as captain in the shorter formats as well. But all-rounder Stokes, 33, is currently recovering from a second major hamstring tear in the space of six months and will be focusing on getting ready for upcoming red-ball series at home to India and away to Australia.