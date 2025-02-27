Is it the end of the road for Jos Buttler’s England captaincy?

England's white-ball cricket finds itself at a crossroads after their latest setback in an ICC tournament following a heartbreaking defeat to Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy in Lahore on Wednesday. Jos Buttler's team suffered their second straight defeat in a major 50-over tournament, losing a tense match at the Qaddafi Stadium by eight runs. The Afghans had <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/10/15/afghanistan-stun-england-in-biggest-upset-of-cricket-world-cup-2023/" target="_blank">famously defeated England </a>in the 2023 ODI World Cup as well, which was also a disastrous campaign for the Englishmen. Buttler's men were hopeful of putting up a good show in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank">Champions Trophy</a>, given their familiarity with conditions in Pakistan following multiple tours by their players for various levels of competitions. After <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/22/josh-inglis-ton-helps-australia-complete-record-win-over-england-in-champions-trophy/" target="_blank">losing to Australia </a>in their tournament opener in Pakistan, England needed to defeat the Afghans to stay in the competition. However, they let their opponents <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/26/england-suffer-more-white-ball-pain-after-champions-trophy-exit/" target="_blank">off the hook </a>after having Afghanistan at 37-3. The latest defeat sealed a second group-phase exit in the last three ICC tournaments under Buttler's leadership. England had also failed to defend their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2022/11/13/superb-ben-stokes-leads-england-to-victory-over-pakistan-in-t20-world-cup-final/" target="_blank">T20 world title </a>last year in the Caribbean. Buttler said he will discuss his future as white-ball captain with the management, although the belief is that the time is right for the team to move in a fresh direction under new leadership. "I think obviously the results are not where they need to be and personally need to consider all possibilities and get us as a team where England cricket needs to be in the white-ball format," Buttler said. "Need to work out personally [whether] am I part of the problem or am I part of the solution." When pressed further about whether he would consider his future as captain in the days to come, Buttler said "yes". "As I said I am not going to make any emotional decisions right here, right now," he added. "[I will] take a little bit of time to work out personally what I think is right and the guys at the top, they are in charge, they will have their own views as well." Buttler has been unable to replicate England's success as captain of the white-ball team since he led them to a T20 World Cup title in 2022. England won only three of their nine matches as defending champions at the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023. The team faltered in the semi-final of last year's T20 World Cup and recently suffered a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/12/shubman-gill-hits-sparkling-century-as-india-complete-odi-clean-sweep-over-outplayed-england/" target="_blank">3-0 ODI whitewash </a>in India ahead of the Champions Trophy. However, Buttler said leading the team still gives him a lot of joy. "It's had it's moments for sure," he said of his time as England captain. "A lot of people think it doesn't sit well with me being captain, but I enjoy leading. Even before I was not captain, I thought of myself as a leader in the team but results are tough and they weigh heavy at times. "And of course you want to be leading a winning team and we haven't been that for a while now. Obviously that brings some difficult moments." However, Buttler did not receive similar views from those outside the team. Former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports that Buttler was a popular figure in the team but captaincy is not quite working out for him. "If you're having to consider all options, that probably tells me the option is to let it go," he said. "That can be the most difficult thing to do." Michael Atherton, another former England skipper, said stepping down would be the right call after their failure at major ICC events. "England do judge themselves on these ICC events, they've made that very clear, that because they come along so frequently now, they build towards these tournaments. "But England have had three bad ones in a row now, the disastrous 50-over World Cup in India, a poor T20 World Cup in the Caribbean - where they made the semis but they didn't beat anybody of note through it - and now here, and their cricket is way below the standards which they set themselves," Atherton said. "Sometimes you just have to say it's not working and therefore it's time for a change and time for somebody else. And I think deep down, he probably knows that." On Wednesday, Afghanistan sent England packing after opener Ibrahim Zadran's epic 177 set up their narrow win. Zadran produced the highest score in the tournament's history to help Afghanistan overcome Jofra Archer's three early wickets and rack up 325-7. Joe Root's classy 120 kept England alive in the chase until the 46th over but Afghanistan chipped away with regular wickets, eventually bowling them out for 317 with one ball left in the innings. All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai scored a quick 41 to help the Afghans recover before turning up the heat with the ball, finishing with 5-58 to seal a famous win. England face South Africa in their final group match in Karachi on Saturday.