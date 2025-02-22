Josh Inglis ton helps Australia complete record win over England in Champions Trophy

Josh Inglis hit a sensational ton as Australia pulled off a record chase against England in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/19/champions-trophy-full-team-guides-as-tournament-starts-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/19/champions-trophy-full-team-guides-as-tournament-starts-in-pakistan-and-dubai/">Champions Trophy </a>and sent a warning to all other teams in the tournament on Saturday. In a high-scoring Group B clash in Lahore, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/england-cricket/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/england-cricket/">England </a>seemed to have the upper hand after opener Ben Duckett smashed 165 to propel England to 351-8. It was a record high total in the tournament's history until <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/australia-cricket/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/australia-cricket/">Australia </a>overwhelmed it with five wickets and 15 balls in hand. Inglis hammered 120 not out off just 86 balls while Alex Carey (69) and Matthew Short (63) chipped in with half-centuries as Australia reached the target with ease. Inglis's maiden ODI hundred included eight fours and six sixes. "We thought around 350 was going to be chaseable for a moment," Australia captain Steve Smith said. "For a moment, it looked like they were probably going to get over 400, so we're pleased by that (bowling) effort. "And yeah, we were confident we could chase this down." Australia thus completed the highest chase in a men's event in an ICC tournament. Australia's chase got off to a poor start as pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood removed Travis Head (6) and captain Steven Smith (5) in successive overs before the Australian middle-order batters counter-attacked. Matthew Short (63) and Marnus Labuschagne (47) combined in a 95-run stand before England put in spinners in the middle overs. Adil Rashid denied Labuschagne a half century when Jos Buttler held on to a sharp catch at cover and then Liam Livingstone took a smart low return catch to dismiss Short as Australia slipped to 136-4. However, with dew setting in, Inglis and Alex Carey (69) mastermind the run-chase perfectly. The two batters shared a 146-run stand off 116 balls, but England missed an opportunity when Australia still needed 104 for victory. Archer missed a regulation catch of Carey in the outfield in Rashid’s penultimate over. The match was lost from then on. Carey was finally dismissed when he drove to Buttler at mid-off in Carse’s return spell but Glenn Maxwell finished on 32 not out off 15 balls and Inglis, who raised his century with a pulled six off Archer, sealed the win with another a six off Wood at mid-wicket. "I am over the moon. It's a great win," player-of-the-match Inglis said. "We knew it was going to be tough coming up against England. It always is. "Coming up against 350 a lot of things have to go right to chase that down. Really pumped on a personal level, but for the guys out there it's a great performance." Earlier, Duckett's masterful 165 off 143 balls helped England post the highest Champions Trophy total ever. Duckett's innings, the best individual score at this event, included 17 fours and three sixes and helped England to 351-8, beating New Zealand's 347-4 against the USA in the 2004 edition. It was built on a chanceless 158-run stand in 155 balls with Joe Root (68 off 78 balls) after England had slipped to 43-2.