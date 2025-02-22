Australia's Josh Inglis, right, celebrates after reaching his century against England in the Champions Trophy in Lahore. AP
Australia's Josh Inglis, right, celebrates after reaching his century against England in the Champions Trophy in Lahore. AP

Sport

Cricket

Josh Inglis ton helps Australia complete record win over England in Champions Trophy

Aussies reach target of 352 - the highest successful chase in men’s ICC tournament

The National

February 22, 2025