Champions Trophy: Pakistan aims for more world events, laments India’s ‘missed opportunity’ to visit country

Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has labelled India’s refusal to tour his country a “missed opportunity”. But he thinks the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/19/champions-trophy-full-team-guides-as-tournament-starts-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/19/champions-trophy-full-team-guides-as-tournament-starts-in-pakistan-and-dubai/">Champions Trophy </a>is proving Pakistan deserves to host more ICC events in the future. The tournament is the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/25/champions-trophy-2025-venue-guide-for-pakistan-and-uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/25/champions-trophy-2025-venue-guide-for-pakistan-and-uae/">first time since the 1996 World Cup </a>that Pakistan has staged a global event. India, however, remain conspicuous by their absence, having opted to play all their matches in Dubai instead. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/21/india-pakistan-cricket-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/21/india-pakistan-cricket-dubai/">two great rivals </a>will meet at the Dubai International Stadium in a vital group match on Sunday. Lose, and Pakistan will likely go straight out of the competition, having lost to New Zealand in the tournament opener. Ahead of the fixture, Naqvi reiterated his disappointment that India have opted out of travelling. “It is undoubtedly disappointing - not just for the PCB, but also for cricket fans worldwide, the ICC, its commercial partners and the other participating countries,” Naqvi said. “Pakistan has consistently upheld the principle of keeping sports and politics separate. Our team has toured India multiple times, including in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016 and most recently in 2023. “Naturally, we had hoped that India would reciprocate by participating in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Unfortunately, that has not materialised.” Naqvi pointed out Pakistan had “successfully hosted all major cricket-playing nations since 2019,” which he said was testament to their “robust security framework”. Despite that, India still opted out. “The PCB, along with the Pakistan government, provided comprehensive assurances regarding security, hospitality and logistical arrangements for the Indian team,” Naqvi said. “We engaged constructively with the ICC and conveyed our willingness to facilitate every possible measure to ensure a smooth and secure visit. “Despite these efforts, India has chosen not to travel. The absence of India from Pakistan is a loss for spectators, broadcasters, media and the tournament itself. “But it is also a missed opportunity for Indian players to experience the warmth, love and hospitality that Pakistan has always extended to visiting teams. “Nonetheless, we remain focused on delivering a world-class event, ensuring that cricket takes centre stage.” He said the Champions Trophy carries “immense significance for the PCB, and hopes it will help bring more major events to the country. “It is an opportunity to reaffirm Pakistan’s status as one of the most passionate and influential cricketing nations, fully capable of staging multi-nation tournaments at the highest level,” he said. “Beyond that, it is our chance to showcase world-class infrastructure, passionate crowds and a cricket culture that deserves more major ICC events in the next cycle. “The tournament will also serve as a catalyst for the growth and development of cricket in Pakistan. It will inspire the younger generation, allowing them to witness modern-day stars in action in one of the most competitive global tournaments.” The two sides are not strangers to each other. They have met at multi-team tournaments frequently in the recent past. Despite being played on neutral territory, the group stage fixture between the two neighbours in the UAE will be a significant event. “India-Pakistan has a long history,” said Shubman Gill, the world’s No 1 ranked batter, who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/champions-trophy-world-no1-shubman-gill-hits-second-straight-century-as-india-beat-bangladesh-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/champions-trophy-world-no1-shubman-gill-hits-second-straight-century-as-india-beat-bangladesh-in-dubai/">scored a century </a>in their opening game win against Bangladesh. “It's an exciting contest when both these teams play. Everyone enjoys watching it. If so many people are happy to watch the match, then who are we to say that it is underhyped or overhyped? “We go there to play cricket. Our effort is to play for the team I am playing for, to represent my country, and to win with all my heart.” Rishabh Pant was absent from India’s practice on Saturday, having also missed the game against Bangladesh. Gill, India’s vice captain, said Pant is struggling with a virus. Virat Kohli had an ice pack near his ankle for some of the session, but is not thought to be a risk of missing the game.