India's Shubman Gill celebrates after completing his century against Bangladesh in his team's opening match of the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20, 2025. AP

Sport

Cricket

Champions Trophy: World No1 Shubman Gill hits second straight century as India beat Bangladesh in Dubai

Mohammad Shami picks up five wickets in comfortable win

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

February 20, 2025