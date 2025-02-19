Champions Trophy: Full team guides as tournament starts in Pakistan and Dubai

Eight years since the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank">Champions Trophy</a> had one of its most momentous occasions with Pakistan beating India at a packed Oval in London, the competition is finally set to return. The holders will begin their defence on home soil in Karachi on Wednesday when they face New Zealand. A day later, Dubai will begin its own involvement in a competition nominally hosted by Pakistan, when Bangladesh face India in Sports City. Below is the lowdown on the eight teams who will hope to be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-quiz-past-winners-top-performers-and-more/" target="_blank">crowned champions </a>when the final takes place on March 9. <b>Bangladesh; Ranking: 9th</b> With Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahman still present, it is not quite true to say the last of the old guard have moved on. But watching <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bangladesh-cricket/" target="_blank">Bangladesh</a> without Shakib al Hasan will definitely feel odd. They are the lowest-ranked side in the tournament (Sri Lanka missed out on the cut off for the eight-team event but are now back up to No 5 in the ICC rankings), and have their work cut out to exit a very tough group. That said, they will be well back by supporters in their game in Dubai on Thursday. <b>India; Ranking: 1</b> The tournament favourites as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india-cricket/" target="_blank">top side in the world</a> in the format, and they have arrived in Dubai on the back of a thrashing of England in a home warm-up series. How much value they will have derived from that is questionable, given the standard of the opposition. They are without arguably the world’s best bowler, though, given the injury-enforced absence of Jasprit Bumrah. They have good recent memories of major ODI tournaments in Dubai, having won the 2018 Asia Cup at the venue where they will play all their matches. <b>New Zealand; Ranking: 4</b> Fourth in the world, but they face a tough task as the only non-Asian side in the group. Their preparation has been suboptimal, particularly in the bowling stocks. With their twin greats Tim Southee and Trent Boult already conspicuous absentees, they have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/18/pakistan-v-new-zealand-black-caps-lockie-ferguson-ruled-out-of-champions-trophy/" target="_blank">had to replace two more seamers</a> after late withdrawals due to injury. Jacob Duffy is in for Ben Sears, and Kyle Jamieson has been called up for Lockie Ferguson, who was injured while playing in the DP World International League T20 in the UAE. <b>Pakistan; Ranking: 3</b> Having Fakhar Zaman back at the top of the order is a happy reminder of Champions Trophy glories past. He played a central role in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan-cricket/" target="_blank">Pakistan</a> winning the tournament the last time it was played, when they beat India in the final of the 2017 event at The Oval. His return after a spell out of the side will go some way to alleviating the disappointment over losing Saim Ayub to injury. Expectations are high that Pakistan can taste success in their first major ICC tournament on home soil since the 1996 World Cup. <b>Afghanistan; Ranking: 8</b> Perhaps still regarded as an outsider by some, but they have made <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/05/30/they-have-given-us-love-back-afghanistan-sharjah-and-crickets-special-relationship/" target="_blank">massive strides in recent times</a> under the guidance of coach Jonathan Trott. They do have riches in the bowling attack, in the form of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is fresh from being the leading wicket-taker at the ILT20 again. That said, the loss of mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar to a back injury is a big blow. He would likely have been a major weapon as he is still largely unseen by most opposition batters. <b>Australia; Ranking: 2</b> According to the standings they are the second-best team in it, but their prep has been challenging, to say the least. For various reasons they will be without Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Marsh, Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis. It means Steve Smith has been restored to the captaincy to lead a makeshift side. Expect him to enjoy the batting conditions in Lahore and Rawalpindi, even if his bowlers don’t. With Glenn Maxwell in their line up, they will always have a puncher’s chance, as shown by that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/11/08/glenn-maxwell-almost-gave-up-due-to-cramps-during-stunning-double-ton-against-afghanistan/" target="_blank">extraordinary effort against Afghanistan</a> at the last World Cup in India. <b>England; Ranking: 7</b> An abysmal build up as their series defeat in India attracted criticism for an apparent lack of effort as well as practice. As coach, Brendon McCullum transformed the way <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/england-cricket/" target="_blank">England</a> played Test cricket. His effect has yet to be so positive on the limited-overs side, but there is always the sense he could bring about change by force of personality. Whether the New Zealander can manage it in time for them to be any kind of force in this competition feels unlikely. <b>South Africa; Ranking: 6</b> Six losses in a row in ODI cricket does not exactly scream “contenders”. At least their batters enjoyed a decent run in their two warm up matches in Pakistan, as the side breached 300 both times. The fact both chases were completed with ease (New Zealand and Pakistan both claimed six-wicket wins) will be of concern for captain Temba Bavuma, who is leading a side who are a work in progress.