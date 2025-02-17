Champions Trophy 2025 quiz: Past winners, top performers and more

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/12/24/pakistan-to-face-india-in-dubai-as-2025-champions-trophy-fixtures-unveiled-by-icc/">Champions Trophy </a>tournament is back and cricket fans are wondering why it went away in the first place. A short 50-over tournament among the top eight teams in the world seemed like a guaranteed hit but over the past few years, the rise of T20 cricket and numerous leagues has meant fewer available slots for a tournament and a format that was slowly drifting away from the minds of average cricket fans. But the success of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/11/20/australia-india-cricket-world-cup-final/">2023 ODI World Cup </a>in India showed that there was enough appetite for high quality 50-over tournaments, meeting the needs of all fans within a short enough timeline and also providing something truly unique amid the vast sea of T20 cricket. The venue chosen for the grand return of the Champions Trophy is also unique; Pakistan getting to host a major tournament for the first time in over two decades. The build-up to the tournament has, however, been far from smooth. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/10/uncertainty-around-champions-trophy-as-india-unlikely-to-travel-to-pakistan-for-tournament/">India refused to travel </a>to Pakistan due to the absence of government approval owing to political tensions between the nations. India's matches were thus moved to the UAE. Also, authorities in Pakistan had to go into overdrive in order to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/09/pakistan-in-race-against-time-to-get-venues-ready-for-champions-trophy-2025/">get their venues ready </a>for the tournament that begins on Wednesday. As we wait for the action to get under way, take the above quiz and test your knowledge about the Champions Trophy tournament.