Uncertainty around Champions Trophy as India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for tournament

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/11/13/champions-trophy-2025-pakistan-teams-qualify/" target="_blank">2025 Champions Trophy</a>, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan, was plunged into uncertainty with reports emerging of India refusing to travel to their neighbouring country and the hosts unwilling to give up hosting rights for any match. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi made it clear his country will not stage matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy outside the country if India do not travel for the tournament. Pakistan, winners of the last Champions Trophy in 2017, are scheduled to host the tournament from February 19 to March. It is set to be the first ICC event hosted by Pakistan since it shared the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka. The country is rebuilding all its main cricket venues for the tournament. Due to frayed political relations, India have not visited Pakistan since 2008. The two only face each other <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/06/09/india-clinch-six-run-win-over-pakistan-in-t20-world-cup-as-bowlers-shine-in-new-york/" target="_blank">at multi-team events</a>. The two nations also do not play bilateral cricket matches due to India's stance, but regularly play each other in other sports at all levels. Pakistan also hosted the Asia Cup last year but winners India played all their matches in Sri Lanka under a "hybrid model". On Friday, Indian media reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had informed the PCB that they have been advised by the Indian government not to travel to Pakistan, and instead play India's matches at a neutral venue. "In the last two months, the Indian media has been reporting that India isn't travelling. I discussed this with them and my team, and our stance is clear: they need to give us in writing any objections they may have," Naqvi told reporters. "Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one. The Indian media are reporting it, but no formal communication has reached the PCB. Almost every country wants the Champions Trophy to be played here. "I remain in touch with several boards, and they're all looking forward to playing here. I don't think anyone should make this a political matter. We'll give every team as many facilities as we can. We'd like to see fans from abroad come for the tournament, too." The PCB has already spent millions of dollars on the upgradation of stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi which are due to host 15 Champions Trophy matches. Naqvi hoped all three stadiums will be ready over the next two months. Eight countries – Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan – are due to compete in the tournament, the schedule of which is yet to be announced by the International Cricket Council. “Cricket should be free of politics,” Naqvi said. “Any sport should not be entangled with politics. Our preparations for the Champions Trophy will continue unabated, and this will be a successful event.” The development came as Pakistan was<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/11/09/scores-killed-in-pakistan-railway-station-explosion/" target="_blank"> rocked by an explosion</a> at a railway station in the Balochistan province on Saturday. The explosion in Quetta killed at least 26 people, including 14 soldiers, and injured dozens more. The incident occurred as passengers were waiting on a platform in the capital of the province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.