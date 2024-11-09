Scores killed in Pakistan railway station explosion

An explosion at a railway station in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan/" target="_blank">Pakistan's</a> Balochistan province on Saturday killed dozens of people and injured dozens more, police and officials said. "The death toll has risen to 22, including one woman," said Shahid Rind, Balochistan government spokesman, raising a toll of 17 provided by police. At least 46 others were injured in the explosion at the Quetta railway station. Inspector general of police for Balochistan, Mouzzam Jah Ansari, told Reuters that at least 24 people had died from the blast. The explosion occurred as passengers were waiting on a platform in the capital of the province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2024/02/07/pakistan-election-balochistan-attack/" target="_blank">Balochistan</a>, Pakistan's largest and poorest province, is home to separatist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2024/02/05/pakistan-terror-attack/" target="_blank">militants</a>. The country has been grappling with an increase in attacks by these groups as well as Islamist militants in the north-west. The Baloch Liberation Army, one of the region's main separatist groups, claimed responsibility shortly after the blast. The attack "was carried out on a Pakistani army unit at Quetta railway station after completing a course at the Infantry School," the BLA said. The group frequently claims deadly attacks against security forces or Pakistanis from other provinces. Senior superintendent of police operations, Muhammad Baloch, said the attack seemed to be a suicide bombing and that investigations were under way for more information. "The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination," Mr Baloch said. More than 70 people, including separatist militants and soldiers, were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/08/26/balochistan-separatists-liberation-army-pakistan/" target="_blank">killed</a> in August when insurgents attacked police stations, railway lines and vehicles on motorways in Balochistan. The assaults were the most widespread in years by the militants fighting a decades-long insurgency for secession.