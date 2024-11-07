Azam Khan signs a young fan's shirt at the Desert Vipers kit launch in Dubai on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Photo: Desert Vipers
Pakistan and Desert Vipers star Azam Khan using criticism to fuel his game ahead of new ILT20 season

Wicketkeeper-batter on his famous father and dealing with the social media trolls

Amith Passela
November 07, 2024

