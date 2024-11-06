Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto leads his side into a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. AFP
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto leads his side into a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. AFP

Sport

Cricket

Bangladesh return to Sharjah for first time in 29 years for Afghanistan ODI series

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side aim to rebuild confidence with eyes on Champions Trophy

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

November 06, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today