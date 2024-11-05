Rohit Sharma has been out of form with the bat and has now become the first Indian captain to lose a Test series 3-0 at home. AFP
Rohit Sharma has been out of form with the bat and has now become the first Indian captain to lose a Test series 3-0 at home. AFP

Sport

Cricket

Knives out for Rohit Sharma amid captaincy uncertainty for Australia Test tour

India skipper could be unavailable for opening leg of series and former opener Gavaskar believes team should name one captain for entire tour

Ajit Vijaykumar

November 05, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today