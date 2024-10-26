New Zealand's Mitchell Santner is embraced by teammate Rachin Ravindra as they celebrate after their 113-run win against India in the second Test in Pune on October 26, 2024. Santner took 13 wickets in the match to give the Black Caps an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. AFP

Sport

Cricket

Santner heroics as New Zealand end India's 12-year unbeaten run in home Tests

Spinner takes 13 wickets in second Test to deliver 113-run victory for visitors

AFP

October 26, 2024

