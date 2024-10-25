New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, right, and skipper Tom Latham celebrate the dismissal of India's Akash Deep on day two of the second Test in Pune on Friday, October 25, 2024. Santner finished with figures of 7-53 as India were bowled out for 156. AP

Spinner Mitchell Santner takes 7-53 as New Zealand build big lead over India

Visitors lead by 301 after second day of second Test in Pune

AFP

October 25, 2024

