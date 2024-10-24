Seven-star Washington Sundar gives India advantage in Pune Test against New Zealand

Washington Sundar vindicated his surprise selection for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/23/india-v-new-zealand-sarfaraz-khan-and-other-selection-dilemmas-for-pune-test/" target="_blank">second Test against New Zealand </a>as he snared career-best figures of 7-59 in Pune on Thursday. Sundar was the second off-spinner in the Indian side behind veteran Ravichandran Ashwin but was clearly the best <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india-cricket/" target="_blank">Indian </a>bowler on the day as he helped bowl the visitors out for 259. The pressure was on the hosts to find a way back into the three-match series after a heavy defeat in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/20/new-zealand-end-36-year-wait-for-test-win-in-india-after-dominant-bengaluru-victory/" target="_blank">opening Test in Bengaluru</a> that was played on a lively surface for pacers. They opted for a much drier and slower pitch for the second Test and it became clear from early on that spin would dominate proceedings. Devon Conway, 76, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/10/29/rachin-ravindra-exceeding-his-own-expectations-at-cricket-world-cup/" target="_blank">Rachin Ravindra</a>, 65, led the New Zealand batting effort after captain Tom Latham won the toss and decided to bat first in what was certain to be the best batting conditions in the Test. Ashwin got the ball rolling for India, trapping Latham plumb lbw. But Conway and later fellow left-hander Ravindra looked increasingly confident as the third Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja once again failed to get going. Ashwin continued to apply pressure and was duly rewarded as he got Will Young and Conway caught behind, the former upon review following a lone appeal by Sarfaraz Khan. Ashwin thus bagged his 531st wicket to surpass Australia's Nathan Lyon and sit seventh in the all-time list of Test wicket takers. With Jadeja not quite hitting the mark, it was left to Sundar to conjure some magic. And he did just that by striking either side of tea. He produced the ball of the innings to hit the off stump of Ravindra, who tried his best to defend the ball. Sundar then produced another unplayable delivery to castle Tom Blundell. He returned after tea to remove Daryl Mitchell (18), Glenn Phillips (9), Tim Southee (5) and Ajaz Patel (4). Mitchell Santner was the last to fall for an entertaining 33 as his stumps were shattered by another peach of a delivery from Sundar. In all, the off-spinner hit the stumps of five batsmen, with four beaten through their defence. New Zealand were bowled out for 259 after being well placed on 197-3. Ashwin took 3-64 as India made the most of the turn and grip on offer at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. In reply, India reached 16-1 at stumps on the opening day. Captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed early once again as he was bowled by a beauty of a delivery by Tim Southee for a nine-ball duck. Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 10 with Yashasvi Jaiswal six not out at the end of an absorbing day. India made three changes to the side. Gill returned after missing the previous game with a stiff neck, while spinner Sundar and fast bowler Akash Deep were also included. KL Rahul was dropped after a below part effort in the first Test, along with pacer Mohammed Siraj and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. New Zealand won the opening match in Bengaluru for their first Test victory in India since 1988.