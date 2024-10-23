India v New Zealand: Sarfaraz Khan and other selection dilemmas for Pune Test

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india-cricket/" target="_blank">Indian </a>team will have to make a number of difficult selection calls as they look to bounce back in the three-match Test series against New Zealand after a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/20/new-zealand-end-36-year-wait-for-test-win-in-india-after-dominant-bengaluru-victory/" target="_blank">heavy defeat in the opening match</a>. India captain Rohit Sharma admitted he made the wrong call at the toss for the Bengaluru Test as the world's top-ranked side batted first on a wet pitch in overcast conditions and got blown away for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/17/india-hit-new-low-after-crashing-to-46-all-out-in-bengaluru-test-against-new-zealand/" target="_blank">record low total of 46</a>. Despite putting up a much better effort in the second innings, New Zealand easily won the Test by eight wickets. The home team also attracted criticism for picking an extra spinner instead of a third seamer on a lively pitch in Bengaluru. With the second Test starting in Pune on Thursday, the hosts have been forced into a corner. Middle order batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who scored a superb century in Bengaluru, surprisingly finds himself on shaky ground. Sarfaraz batted heroically in the first Test as his 150 brought the home team back into the match after a shocking first innings. It was because of his century, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/19/sarfaraz-khan-and-rishabh-pant-fight-back-for-india-but-new-zealand-on-top-in-bengaluru-test/" target="_blank">and Rishabh Pant's 99</a>, that India put up a victory target of 107, which New Zealand chased down to register a rare win in the country. Now, the Indian team management has a new challenge facing them with Shubman Gill regaining fitness. The middle order batsman missed the opening match, paving the way for Sarfaraz to come in. With Gill fit to play, there is a possibility that Sarfaraz might still sit out. KL Rahul is the other player of whom questions are being raised. The 32-year-old failed in both innings and has shown indifferent form in all formats. However, the Indian team management looks keen to give him another chance as Rahul is being seen as an important member of the team for the five-match Test tour of Australia that follows the New Zealand series. "There's certainly no concerns about KL," assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said. "He's batting nicely, he's in a good mental space, but yeah, we're certainly going to have to fit seven pieces into six spots for this Test and look at the pitch now and decide what's going to be best for the team." India coach Gautam Gambhir was even more clear in his support for Rahul. "What the team management and leadership group thinks is very important. He (Rahul) is batting really well, had a decent knock in Kanpur (against Bangladesh)," Gambhir said. "I am sure he would be knowing that he has to score big runs and he has capability of scoring runs. That's why he has been backed by the team." If Gill returns and Rahul retains his spot, then Sarfaraz, who scored one of the finest knocks in the second innings under pressure, could be made to wait on the sidelines again. Wicketkeeper Pant is also expected to be fit for the second match after he injured his knee in the first game. Pant did not keep wicket for a substantial part of the Test but did come out to bat in the second innings and take India to a respectable total of 462. "Rishabh's pretty good," Ten Doeschate added. "He was having a little bit of discomfort at the end range of his movement with the knee. But fingers crossed he'll be good to keep in this Test as well." The home team have also added off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar to the squad. India's spinners were largely ineffective in the first Test, although the home team made a mistake in selection by picking an extra spinner in Kuldeep Yadav on a surface with pace and bounce. What is almost certain is the return of fast bowler Akash Deep who has been highly impressive in the handful of Tests he has played in India. With Mohammad Shami injured and Mohammad Siraj still struggling to take wickets at home, Deep has emerged as the second best red-ball seamer after Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second match as he recovers from a groin injury back home. The Kiwis will also consider bringing in an additional spinner in Mitchell Santner as the wicket in Pune is likely to be low and slow.