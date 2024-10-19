Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant fight back for India but New Zealand on top in Bengaluru Test

New Zealand gained the upper hand in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/18/virat-kohli-crosses-9000-runs-in-tests-as-india-fight-back-against-new-zealand-in-bengaluru/" target="_blank">pulsating first Test </a>against India in Bengaluru despite an incredible fightback from Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant. Sarfaraz (150) and Pant (99) batted with great authority on the fourth day of the Test and looked like giving India a substantial lead. At 400-3 in 80 overs, the home team were eyeing a lead of at least 150 by the end of Saturday's play. However, New Zealand struck back brilliantly with the second new ball, snaring the last seven wickets for 54 runs as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india-cricket/" target="_blank">India </a>were bowled out for 462, giving the visitors a victory target of 107. New Zealand skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway came out to bat but only four balls were bowled and no runs were scored before bad light forced the players off, a heavy downpour began and stumps were called. Earlier, Sarfaraz and Pant put on 177 runs for the fourth wicket after India resumed the day on 231-3. Middle order batsman Sarfaraz showed exemplary application on a challenging pitch before falling on 150, caught at cover off Tim Southee. William O'Rourke denied Pant a deserved century with a delivery from around the wicket that took an inside edge on to the stumps. It was a heroic effort from Pant who came in to bat after resting on day three with a knee injury. It was the same knee he hurt in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2022/12/30/indian-cricketer-rishabh-pant-in-hospital-after-serious-car-accident/" target="_blank">serious car crash in December 2022</a> that forced him out of action for more than a year. Sarfaraz and Pant maintained a scoring rate of five an over. Sarfaraz punched a boundary off the back foot through cover off Southee to raise his century as he received a standing ovation from fans and teammates. But just as it seemed India were getting ready to take a decisive lead, the tourists took the second new ball and ran through the rest of the line-up. Fast bowlers Southee, Matt Henry and O'Rourke found extravagant movement and inconsistent bounce throughout the evening session as India could neither score runs nor survive. From 408-3, India were bundled out for 462. KL Rahul was the last hope for India but he received a couple of unplayable deliveries from O'Rourke, edging the tall quick behind for 12 and effectively ending India's resistance. India lost 17 wickets for 100 runs in both innings to the new ball, having being bowled out for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/17/india-hit-new-low-after-crashing-to-46-all-out-in-bengaluru-test-against-new-zealand/" target="_blank">record low score of 46 </a>in the first innings. They would have been in a far better position had they added a few more runs in the first innings, or restricted New Zealand in their first innings at 233-7. But Rachin Ravindra took the game away with a superb 134, with Southee also hitting a quick 65 and taking the total to 402. More rain is predicted on the final day of the Test. Run scoring has become extremely challenging against the new ball with deliveries misbehaving wildly off the surface and in the air. That India are in a position to even contemplate victory is down to the heroics of Sarfaraz and Pant.