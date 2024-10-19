India's Sarfaraz Khan scored 150 on day four of the first Test against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 19, 2024. AP

Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant fight back for India but New Zealand on top in Bengaluru Test

Visitors need 107 to win despite Sarfaraz's brilliant ton and Pant's 99

The National

October 19, 2024

