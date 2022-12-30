Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant 'stable' in hospital after serious car accident

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is "stable and undergoing scans", the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Friday, following a serious car crash in the early hours of the morning.

Pant, 25, was returning to New Delhi from his hometown Roorkee, a few hours north of the capital, before dawn when his Mercedes SUV crashed into a road divider and caught fire.

Police said the wicketkeeper-batsman, who was alone in the car when it crashed, had lost control of the vehicle when he "dozed off". The car flipped over twice, police added.

Photographs of the crash showed extensive impact and fire damage to the car.

In a statement released by the BCCI, Pant suffered "two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

"Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase."

Pant's Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals said the crash occurred between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said: "Pant had told the local police that he lost control on his car after he dozed off for a couple of seconds. The police is investigating the case."

National Cricket Academy chairman and former test batsman VVS Laxman wished Pant a speedy recovery.

Cricket - One Day International Series - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 17, 2022 India's Rishabh Pant celebrates reaching his century Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

"Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger," Laxman tweeted. "Get well soon Champ."

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting also expressed his concern. "Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon," tweeted the former Australia captain.

Pant was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh this month. He was not named in their Twenty20 and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka next month.

Pant was on Wednesday left out of the squads for next week's T20 and ODI tour by Sri Lanka. His omission came days after his match-winning innings of 93 in the second Test against Bangladesh, helping India secure a 2-0 series whitewash.

Pant has played 129 matches for India across all three formats, comprising 33 Tests, 30 ODIs, and 66 T20Is.