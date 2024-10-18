India's Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching fifty during the third day of the first Test against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. AFP

Sport

Cricket

Virat Kohli crosses 9,000 runs in Tests as India fight back against New Zealand in Bengaluru

Hosts still trail by 125 runs with seven wickets in hand after Rachin Ravindra ton puts visitors in control of first Test

The National

October 18, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today