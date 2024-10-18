Spinners Sajid Khan, left, and Noman Ali celebrate after the final wicket of Shoaib Bashir as Pakistan defeated England in the second Test in Multan. Getty Images

Sport

Cricket

Pakistan v England: Noman Ali and Sajid Khan take all 20 wickets in historic Multan Test win

Shan Masood celebrates first win as Test captain as home team ease to 152-run victory

The National

October 18, 2024

