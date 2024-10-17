Sajid Khan: Pakistan spinner continues remarkable journey with seven wickets in Multan Test against England

Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan put his team in control of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/16/late-pakistan-fightback-leaves-england-in-a-spin-with-second-test-in-balance/" target="_blank">second Test against England </a>in Multan on Thursday, picking up a superb haul of seven wickets to dismiss the visitors for 291 on Day 3 and earn a crucial 75-run lead on a weary pitch. The 31-year-old took three of the four wickets to fall in the morning session for figures of 7-111 – his second five wicket haul – after England started the day at 239-6 hoping to get as close as possible to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/15/kamran-ghulam-hits-classy-century-on-his-debut-to-rescue-pakistan-in-second-test/" target="_blank">Pakistan's total of 366</a>. England added nine runs to their overnight score before Sajid struck in the fourth over of the session, getting Brydon Carse caught at long-on for four. In his next over, Sajid bowled Matthew Potts, who made six, off a sharp turning delivery. Left-arm spinner Noman Ali took his 50th Test wicket when he removed Jamie Smith, caught at mid-off by Saim Ayub for 21. Last pair Shoaib Bashir and Jack Leach hung around to add 29 before Sajid had Bashir caught at short mid-wicket for nine to end the innings. The off-spinner had already made his mark on Wednesday, ripping through England's top order. He castled Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Harry Brook comprehensively as England batsmen struggled to gauge the sharpness of his spin and a peculiar round arm action. “It’s a different sort of happiness when you get the big wickets of Root and Brook,” said Sajid. “I am enjoying bowling on this wicket. If you vary your pace, you will definitely get something out of it.” Noman was the only other Pakistan wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 3-101. But the star of the day was Sajid, who continued his remarkable journey in cricket. The Peshawar cricketer comes from a humble background. He lost his father early in life and Sajid began repairing bats to earn a living. He remained a passionate cricketer but with limited opportunities to play for provincial team Peshawar, Sajid moved to Dubai for work, playing cricket only on weekends in the UAE. However, his mother convinced him to return to Pakistan and try cricket once again. “I had not even spent six months there. My mother said 'whatever it is, just come back and try again',” the spinner told Pakistan Cricket Board's official website. He then went for trails and impressed Pakistan Test player Imran Khan senior. In 2016, Sajid made his first-class debut and picked up five wickets in his first outing. He made his Test debut in 2021 but found opportunities few and far between. Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed soon went ahead in the pecking order for red-ball cricket. But after another crushing Test defeat at home – in the first Test in Multan – for Pakistan and a complete overhaul of the team, Sajid found his way back in the team and now looks certain to stay around for some time.