Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan and other stars confirmed for expanded Abu Dhabi T10

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/10/10/abu-dhabi-t10-players-draft-squad/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi T10</a> is ready for another blockbuster edition with international cricket stars including Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Marcus Stoinis, Lockie Ferguson, and Rashid Khan set to take part in an expanded competition. This year two new franchises – Bolts Ajman and UP Nawabs – have joined the competition, taking the number of teams to 10, which also comprises <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/12/09/new-york-strikers-claim-maiden-abu-dhabi-t10-title-with-victory-over-deccan-gladiators/" target="_blank">defending champions New York Strikers</a>, Deccan Gladiators, Northern Warriors, Morrisville Samp Army, Delhi Bulls, Bangla Tigers, Team Abu Dhabi, and Jaguar Braves (formerly Chennai Braves). All franchises have finalised their player retentions and new signings ahead of the players' draft, which takes place on Thursday (6pm UAE time). More than 400 players from various cricket nations have registered for the draft. The Abu Dhabi T10 received another boost after it announced a three-year broadcast deal with Disney Star, ensuring extensive coverage in both English and regional languages across India. Teams will fight it out during the 12-day competition from November 21 to December 2, culminating in the final on the UAE's 53rd National Day at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Commenting on the 2024 season of Abu Dhabi T10, Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman of T10 Sports Management, said: “The T10 format has truly revolutionised cricket in recent years, and the level of global interest continues to soar. The incredible talent pool for this season speaks volumes about the excitement surrounding the format. With the addition of two new teams and our landmark Disney Star broadcast deal, the 2024 season will be our biggest yet." Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, added: “We’re excited to deliver yet another world-class lineup at the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10, which has thrived since we brought the competition to the UAE capital. Abu Dhabi is now a global centre for sport, and the Abu Dhabi T10 - approaching its sixth edition in the emirate - has played a significant part in making that vision of the government a reality. "With the tournament this year expanding its global reach through a game-changing deal with Disney Star, plus the onboarding of two new teams, there are even more exciting times ahead for the competition.” <b>New York Strikers</b> New Signings: Matheesha Pathirana, Donovan Ferreira Retentions: Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Amir, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hossain, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadulla <b>Deccan Gladiators</b> New Signings: Jos Buttler, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis Retentions: Maheesh Theekshana, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Tom Koher-Cadmore, Zahoor Khan <b>Delhi Bulls</b> New Signings: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Romario Shepherd Retentions: Rovman Powell, Muhammad Rohid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazlahaq Farooqi, James Vince <b>Team Abu Dhabi</b> New Signings: Jonny Bairstow, Lockie Ferguson, Shimron Hetmyer, AM Ghazanfar Retentions: Phil Salt, Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers <b>Northern Warriors</b> New Signings: Trent Boult, Finn Allen, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood Retained: Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai <b>Morrisville Samp Army</b> New Signings: David Willey, Imad Wasim Retentions: Faf du Plessis, Qais Ahmad, Andries Gous <b>Bangla Tigers</b> New Signings: Shakib al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Iftikhar Ahmed Retentions: Hazratullah Zazai, Dasun Shanaka, Joshua Little <b>Jaguar Braves</b> Retentions: Aayan Khan, George Munsey, Bhanuka Rajapaksa New Signings: Chris Lynn, Nuwan Thushara, Thisara Perera, Dan Lawrence, Rassie van der Dussen <b>UP Nawabs</b> New Signings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Andre Fletcher <b>Bolts Ajman</b> New Signings: James Neesham, Mujheeb Ur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Gulbadin Naib, Haider Ali