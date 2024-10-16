The Abu Dhabi T10 will take place from November 21 to December 2. Photo: ADT10
Sport

Cricket

Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan and other stars confirmed for expanded Abu Dhabi T10

More than 400 cricketers sign up for player draft while two new teams have been added for new season

The National

October 16, 2024

