Late Pakistan fightback leaves England in a spin with second Test in balance

A late blitz from Pakistan's spin attack wrestled control away from England in the Multan second Test on Tuesday. The tourists looked comfortable on 211-2 on Day 2, after Pakistan were bowled out for 366, with Ben Duckett already a centurion and England eyeing a first-innings lead. But the game was turned on its head in the final session by off-spinner Sajid Khan who claimed the wickets of Joe Root (34), Duckett (114) and Harry Brook (nine) in quick succession. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/13/england-captain-ben-stokes-looks-set-to-return-for-second-test-against-pakistan/" target="_blank">Captain Ben Stokes</a> then departed after contributing just one, meaning England had lost four wickets for 14 runs in the space of 24 deliveries, leaving them 127 runs shy of Pakistan's first innings total at stumps. It was an unexpected and chaotic end to a day that had seen England seemingly in control for large parts thanks in large to a superb Duckett knock. “Obviously I'm happy with how I played,” said the opener after his 129-ball innings that included 16 fours. “It would be nice to be going back out there tomorrow, maybe a couple of wickets less but credit to them, I think they bowled so well throughout our whole innings. “We'll really stress that first hour tomorrow. It's really important we look to score runs. On this pitch, it's not going to be a draw and we're not going to play for a draw. “We know that they can crumble and so the pressure is over to them.” Earlier, Pakistan's tail had frustrated England by adding 107 runs after resuming at 259-5, with Jamal and Noman Ali adding an invaluable 49 runs for the ninth wicket. But from 358-8 at lunch Jamal was dismissed off the very first ball after the interval, bowled by Brydon Carse, who finished with 3-50. Spinner Jack Leach ended Noman's 32-run knock by having him caught in the deep by Carse to finish with 4-114 as England looked to build on their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/11/pakistan-v-england-hosts-face-harsh-reality-after-collapsing-to-record-defeat-in-multan/" target="_blank">record-breaking 47 run win</a> in the first Test. Duckett was at the heart of England's strong start, adding 73 for the opening stand with Zak Crawley (27), 52 for the second with Ollie Pope (29) and another solid 86 for the next with Root. He swept spinner Agha for a boundary to reach his fourth Test century off just 120 deliveries, having completed his half-century off just 47 balls. The hosts used Sajid in the second over as they chased an early England wicket but opener Crawley held out twice. He survived a run-out when Sajid removed the stumps before grabbing the ball with the England opener out of his crease having being sent back by Duckett. Crawley also overturned a leg-before decision by New Zealand umpire Chris Gaffaney off Sajid before his luck ran out three runs later. Hewas finally caught behind off left-arm spinner Noman as the home team successfully reviewed a not-out decision by Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena. But it was not until the final session that Pakistan would hit their stride as Sajid tore through England's middle order with Joe Root dragging on, Duckett edging to Salman Ali Agha, before Harry Brook was bowled with a ripper. From the other end, Noman dismissed Stokes to finish with 2-75, while Sajid took 4-86. At the close, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse were at the crease with 12 and two respectively.