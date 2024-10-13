England captain Ben Stokes sprints during a net session ahead of the second Test against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium on October 13, 2024. Getty Images

Sport

Cricket

England captain Ben Stokes looks set to return for second Test against Pakistan

Match seems likely to be played on same Multan strip as record-breaking first Test

The National

October 13, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today