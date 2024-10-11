England captain Ollie Pope, left, celebrates with spinner Jack Leach, right, after winning the first Test against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium. AFP
England captain Ollie Pope, left, celebrates with spinner Jack Leach, right, after winning the first Test against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium. AFP

Sport

Cricket

Pakistan v England: Hosts face 'harsh reality' after collapsing to record defeat in Multan

Jack Leach runs through Pakistan lower order to secure easy victory by an innings and 47 runs

The National

October 11, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today