Former sales assistant Vishnu Sukumaran targets ILT20 after breakthrough tour for UAE

Ten years after being told he had no future in the game in India, Vishnu Sukumaran is hoping to get a belated crack at the big stage after a breakthrough series with the UAE. The national team have just returned from a tour of contrasting fortunes in Namibia. In the Cricket World Cup League 2 leg of the trip, they were woeful, being soundly beaten in three of four one-day international matches. Then in the T20 segment, they returned the reverse result, proving their compatibility with the shortest format by beating Namibia twice and the United States, once. They won the T20I tri-series on run rate ahead of the in-form American side. Of all the players on tour, Sukumaran gained the most. He played two pivotal innings in T20 wins against the home team, while against the same opposition earlier in the tour, he played <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/09/20/vishnu-sukumaran-heroics-help-uae-clinch-cricket-world-cup-league-2-win-in-namibia/" target="_blank">one of the finest knocks ever by a UAE batter</a>. What was most stunning about his 97 against Namibia at United Sports Club was not the perilous situation in which the UAE found themselves when he arrived – although that was remarkable enough. Requiring their highest run chase (314), the national team were 114-5 halfway through the innings when Sukumaran was joined by his fellow Keralite, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/04/30/basil-hameed-lets-his-actions-do-the-talking-in-seminal-return-to-uae-side-in-nepal/" target="_blank">Basil Hameed</a>. The fact that Sukumaran had never before hinted at being capable of such a feat made his effort all the more noteworthy. His haul of 97 that day was more than he had managed in his nine previous matches for the national team combined, which was a meagre aggregate of 84. “I had been well supported by the new management and in my mind I wanted to do something for our country,” Sukumaran said. “It was because of them that we were successful in that match. My initial plan was just not to lose a wicket for at least four to five overs, then we could plan accordingly for the chase. “When Basil came to the wicket we planned the innings in short formats. To score 10 off the next two overs, 20 off the next three. If a left-arm spinner came on, I would take a chance, and if an off-spinner did then Basil would take the chance. “That is how we built the innings. It was a very tough situation, but we planned accordingly and we executed well that day.” It made sense that he would be in sync with Hameed, in particular. The pair are a similar age, and both originate from Kerala. “We don’t speak Malayalam often in the team, only when we are at the crease together do we communicate that way,” Sukumaran, 33, said. “All the rest of the time, I’m sharing food with our Afghan player, Omid Rahman, or Mohammed Farooqi from Pakistan. I am from India and we are sharing everything together. It is a very good atmosphere in the team. Everyone is supporting each other very well.” Sukumaran is grateful for all the support he has received over the past decade, since departing his home for a new start. He had been hoping to carve out a career in Indian first-class cricket, as he was part of Kerala’s probables side for the Ranji Trophy. When he was cut from their side, he had to plan for a new career. He looked to Dubai, and found a job as a sales assistant. “When I was 23 they told me, ‘Vishnu, in the next three years there will be no chance for you to play for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy,’ so I left cricket in India,” he said. “After I left Kerala, someone told me you can enjoy cricket in Dubai and work as well. I started domestic cricket and slowly, I started to become recognised by the UAE team, after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/04/09/uae-cricket-looks-to-future-after-curious-case-of-usman-khan/" target="_blank">the completion of three years [the ICC’s residency eligibility]</a>.” The left-handed batter’s form was inconsistent, though, and he flitted between sides, finding places at the Bukhatir XI and then InterGlobe Marine. It was not until 2022 – eight years after he arrived from India – that he first got his chance in the national team. Even that was short lived, with him failing to press his claims via any big scores, and he returned to the fringes of the set up. Now the trip to Windhoek has given him renewed belief about his ability. He is now targeting a contract to play in the third season of the DP World ILT20. He is playing for the Marvels in the ILT20 Development Tournament, in which <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/02/14/when-wasim-met-wasim-pakistan-legend-passes-on-wisdom-to-uae-hopeful-and-namesake/" target="_blank">the leading domestic players are vying to be noticed</a> by the six franchises of the main tournament. “I’m seriously excited,” Sukumaran said. “I scored runs in the first game even though we only came here on the morning of the game and our bodies were tired. “After a month’s break I was playing a night match, and it was difficult to adapt coming from a different altitude, but still performance-wise I was going well. “For the past two years I haven’t played any ILT20 matches, but if I perform well in this tournament hopefully I can get the chance to play in it.”