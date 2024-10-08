UAE batsman Vishnu Sukumuran is looking to get himself noticed playing in the ILT20 development squad. Courtesy ECB
UAE batsman Vishnu Sukumuran is looking to get himself noticed playing in the ILT20 development squad. Courtesy ECB

Sport

Cricket

Former sales assistant Vishnu Sukumaran targets ILT20 after breakthrough tour for UAE

Batsman wants to play franchise cricket a decade after having door to first-class game in India closed on him

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

October 08, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today