Vishnu Sukumaran played his best innings yet in UAE colours as the national team defeated Namibia by one wicket in their CWCL2 match. Courtesy ECB
Sport

Cricket

Vishnu Sukumaran heroics help UAE clinch Cricket World Cup League 2 win in Namibia

National team claim thrilling one-wicket victory with three balls left after the match had seemed lost in Windhoek

Paul Radley
September 20, 2024

