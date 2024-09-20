Vishnu Sukumaran heroics help UAE clinch Cricket World Cup League 2 win in Namibia

Vishnu Sukumaran, Basil Hameed and Ali Naseer combined to give the UAE an extraordinary one-wicket win over Namibia in Windhoek. The national team broke their duck in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/03/05/more-heartbreak-for-uae-with-eight-run-defeat-to-canada-in-cricket-world-cup-league-2/" target="_blank">Cricket World Cup League 2</a> after four consecutive defeats since the start of the competition earlier this year. They did it in the most remarkable fashion possible. For three-quarters of the game they were outplayed by their hosts at the United Sports Ground. Their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/03/03/uae-falter-once-again-in-cricket-world-cup-league-2-defeat-to-scotland/" target="_blank">troubled CWCL2 campaign </a>appeared to be going from bad to worse as they were savaged from the start of the game. Two days after they were demolished by 10 wickets by the United States, they were under pressure immediately in their second match in the tri-series. Michael van Lingen and JP Kotze laced 142 in 16 overs for the first wicket, in a fearsome start by the home team. The shell-shocked UAE bowlers received some respite when Kotze was bowled behind his legs by Mohammed Jawadullah, having made 64 from 53 balls. Van Lingen did not let up, though, and was only prised from the wicket once he had made 107 from 85 deliveries. The beleaguered UAE bowlers were at least able to drag back the scoring rate with Naseer, defying a hip injury suffered when taking a boundary catch, picking up three wickets. But the Namibians still managed to rack up 313 from their 50 overs, thanks to a timely late-overs half century by Jan-Nicol Loftie-Eaton. The UAE top order misfired in reply, as has become typical of late. The side have been undermined in one-day international cricket by batting woes for some time now. The game seemed lost as the tourists slumped to 114-5 halfway through their overs. It meant they required an improbable 200 from 149 balls, with five wickets left. At first, Sukumaran battled against the inevitable. Then he and his fellow Keralite Hameed breathed some belief back into the run chase. They shared in a stand worth 155 for the sixth wicket that must rank among the greatest partnerships in the history of UAE cricket. The ability for such excellence from Hameed, who made 71 from 47 balls, is well known. Far less so is known about Sukumaran. The left-hander’s haul of 97 from 90 balls was more than the combined tally (84) that he had managed in three ODIs and six T20s for the UAE before this match. It was heroic stuff, and yet still appeared like not being enough when he top-edged a freebie full-toss from Loftie-Eaton to Tangeni Lungameni on the square leg boundary. Naseer dragged the side across the winning line in thrilling style, though. He needed eight off the last over with just a limping Jawadullah, who had been carried off the field injured while bowling earlier on, for support at the other end. He took a four off the first ball then drilled the third straight over the rope for six to finish unbeaten on 38 from 21 balls. “It is a big honour for us and for me as a new man in the team,” Sukumaran said. “I am very happy for this. Initially we lost wickets but I had a partnership with Basil and he did very well. We were focused only on our shots. “There is always pressure because this is a big tournament and we need to focus. I am very happy.” The win provided some much needed respite for Muhammad Waseem, the UAE captain. The side have been beleaguered for some time now in the ODI format, and he was delighted to finally take a win against the odds. “The bowling was not in our favour, allowing them to get 314, and we lost early wickets also but the way Basil and Vishnu played, I have seen the best innings from them,” Waseem said. “It is a total team effort, given the way Ali finished the game and I am happy for my team.” Gerhard Erasmus, the Namibia captain, acknowledged he thought his side had the game under control. “It was a great game to be a part of but unfortunately it didn’t go our way, and that is very disappointing after being in control after about 80 overs of cricket,” Erasmus said. “You can nitpick lots of areas, but if you play a full game of consistent cricket you would like to think that you could close them down with the ball.”